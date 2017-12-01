The Madness frontman lived here at the height of his fame

Here’s an opportunity you don’t get every day – the chance to buy the former home of one of the 1980s’ biggest pop stars. Yours for £1.95million, the Camden mews is the former home of Madness lead singer Suggs.

Situated on a pretty cobbled street just off Camden Square, the house is just a stone’s throw from Camden Town Underground Station and famous venues like the Electric Ballroom, The Roundhouse and KOKO. If you’re a big music fan, it’s pretty much the perfect location.

Suggs sold the property to its current owners back in 1985, having bought it in 1981 at the tender age of 20. While living there, Madness released some of their biggest hits including It Must Be Love (1981) and Our House (1982). We wonder if the mews was a muse? Suggs certainly writes fondly of it in his autobiography, That Close…

‘Finally we arrived at my newly purchased house in Camden Mews. It had been part of the stables for the bigger houses at the back. It was pretty, but tiny. One half of the downstairs was a garage, which we were eventually going to convert. The furniture at this point consisted of one jukebox with one record, ‘Cry Me a River’ by Julie London. Which did make our housewarming somewhat limited, as did the fact that my mate who’d been in charge of the bar got fed up halfway through the proceedings and locked all the booze in the bathroom, taking the key with him.’

‘The years flew and we had two lovely daughters, Scarlett and Viva. The Karmann Ghia became too small and sadly had to go, as did the mews house.

Since then, Suggs’ house has been combined with two other mews to create a much larger property spanning 2,767 sq ft property. That internal garage still remains, alongside a kitchen, large double reception room, three bedroom and three bathrooms.

The current owners might be musicians, too, if the covered piano is anything to go by!

This seating area is part of a large family room in the basement.

On the ground floor you’ll find this kitchen and a reception room. Then it’s upstairs to the bedrooms.

These rooms are currently laid out as two bedrooms, each with their own separate sitting room, but could easily be reconfigured to four.

Blue metro tiles brighten up the bathroom.

You can access this pretty balcony from the master bedroom.

If you think it Must Be Love, you can organise a viewing with the property with Savills.

Just think – soon this could be your house, in the middle of your street…