New Tatty Devine home accessories are just the tonic for gin lovers

New Tatty Devine collaboration brings a little 'Gin' to Made.com

Made have collaborated with cult jewellery designers Tatty Devine to produce a collection of quirky home accessories. The British design duo, best known for its quirky jewellery designs, have produced an equally quirky homeware collection for Made. With home accessories decorated with vintage gin labels and lobster clocks, his playful new range is just the thing to add personality to homes.

‘Tatty Devine is so excited to have teamed up with Made. Seeing our designs come to life as the Gin Lamp and Lobster Clock is a real dream come true.’ explains Rosie Wolfenden MBE, Tatty Devine Co-Founder & Managing Director ‘We can’t wait to accessorise our own homes’

The new collection consists of seven products focusing on Tatty Devine’s most iconic motifs: gin bottles and lobsters. What’s not to love?

‘We are pleased to launch this new collaboration with Tatty Devine. The range of home accessories from mirrors to cushions are perfect for our fun loving customer.’ says Ruth Wassermann, Made Design Director. ‘Tatty Devine’s witty aesthetic is at the forefront of the collection, to bring an instant splash of personality to the home.’

Home accessories for gin lovers

This bold green cushion will add plenty of personality to any sofa or armchair. Embroidered with a vintage gin label it’s a real statement piece. The 100%cotton cushion makes the ideal gift for any gin lover!

Buy now: Tatty Devine Gin Bottle Cushion, £29, Made

Gin fans will light up when they see this brilliant lamp! This statement design oozes the playfulness that you immediately associate with Tatty Devine.

The quirky lamp features a bottle green base and simple white shade. This whimsical lamp looks like a larger than life bottle of Gordon’s gin!

Coming soon: Tatty Devine Gin Bottle Table Lamp, £39, Made

Video Of The Week

Make sure you’re the coolest one sunbathing this summer. Whether round the pool or on the beach, bathe in style with this fabulous design!

Buy now: Tatty Devine Gin Cotton Beach Towel, £20, Made

The lobster clock

It’s not all about gin. Based on the iconic Tatty Devine lobster necklace, this red acrylic clock makes time for style.

Buy now: Tatty Devine Lobster Wall Clock, £29, Made

Here’s hoping there are more quirky accessories to come! Cheers to that.