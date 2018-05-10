Taylor Swift’s house in Beverly Hills is up for sale for $2.95 million

Apparently she 'can't stop, won't stop moving'!

Taylor Swift is shaking things up – or should that be off?! – by moving house… again! The young pop star appears to be gaining quite the ‘Reputation’ as a property tycoon. Taylor’s latest property to hit the market is this spectacular Beverly Hills retreat.

The desirable one-storey home, set in the lush green hillsides of LA, is on the market for a cool $2.95 million with Sotheby’s International Realty. Feels slightly more affordable in sterling, at £2,173,338. Having paid $1.775 million for it just six years ago, Taylor has clearly made a wise investment.

This house is pretty impressive… are you ‘Ready For It’?

Built in 1959, the beautiful house oozes Mid-Century glamour – a signature style for Hollywood homes of that era. Don’t be fooled by its single storey status – this home is like the tardis, boasting four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, multiple livings areas, a courtyard area and pool. Phew!

The living and den/dining rooms open straight out to the pool. From there, you can take in the surrounding mountain views and lush greenery.

The Mid-Century architecture features floor-to-ceiling glass windows and clean lines throughout the house.

The generous living space opens out into the courtyard and pool area beyond. Taylor clearly likes a design classic, if those Knoll Barcelona chairs are anything to go by.

This living area demonstrates how the high ceilings and skylights flood the rooms with natural light. In-keeping with the design aesthetic of the house, iconic wishbone chairs look perfectly at home in this dining area.

With a 1,000-bottle, climate-controlled wine cellar, we wouldn’t mind betting Taylor and her squad have had some ‘Delicate’ hangovers.

The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped to cook up a feast for the entire squad. The diner-style booth at the end is a nice finishing touch to this an entertaining space.

The master bedroom is a light and airy sleep haven. Dressed with luxurious textiles it’s feels like the perfect place for Taylor to enjoy downtime between tours.

The second bedroom is dominated by expensive-looking art and statement fabrics on accessories.

This bedroom features a home office, handy for catching up on life admin without having to leave the comfort of your own home.

The modest bathroom is not what you might expect from such a glam diva.

The exterior is somewhat underwhelming – the phrase ‘never judge a book by its cover’ springs to mind. As a huge superstar, Taylor no doubt found its modest look appealing. Something grander might have attracted attention and caused fans to camp outside. That would be sure to cause Bad Blood with the neighbours.

We imagine this comfortable seating area has played host to many summer soirees with Swifty’s squad.

Not in our ‘Wildest Dreams’ could we afford this stunning house! We’re sure there will be a ‘swift’ sale to one very lucky homeowner.