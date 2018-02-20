The family home of T.E Lawrence – Lawrence of Arabia – is up for sale!

The Lawrence family lived at 2 Polstead Road from 1896, and T.E Lawrence himself lived there until 1921

This generous Victorian home in Oxford was once the family home of T.E Lawrence, the noted British archaeologist, military officer, diplomat, and writer, whose life was immortalised in the classic 1962 film ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ starring Peter O’Toole.

The Lawrence family lived at 2 Polstead Road from 1896, and T.E Lawrence himself lived there until 1921. He lived at the property with his parents and five brothers while he went to local schools, and later studied history at Jesus College, Oxford.

This imposing semi-detached home covers an impressive 3573 sq ft in the main house, which has been arranged over four floors. A blue plaque emblazons the front of the house.

The bungalow – built for Lawrence when he was a teenager – still sits in the garden behind the house. This separate property also comes with a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom, shower room and cloakroom. At a decently-sized 453 sq ft, this could be perfect for anyone wishing to work from home.

Constructed in the 1890s and designed by H.W Moore, the main house comprises nine bedrooms, four reception rooms, a kitchen, study, two bathrooms and a cloakroom. On the lower ground floor, the hallway leads to a family room, study, utility and cloakroom.

On the upper ground floor, the entrance hall leads to the two principal reception rooms, together with the kitchen and dining room.

There are three reception rooms, all with dark wooden floors. There are also period features such as stained glass windows and fireplaces, some with marble and others decorated with tiles. There are bay windows on the first and second floors at both ends.

Outside, to the front, the driveway provides parking for several cars, and there is gated side access to the rear. The mature walled rear garden is laid to lawn and interspersed with trees, flowers and shrubs.

The house sits near Oxford Parkway station with direct train services into Marylebone; it is also a short walk into the city centre, and is near the vast open space of Port Meadow. It is on the market for £2.95 million with Savills.