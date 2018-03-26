Don’t miss the pretty new Fox & Ivy spring collection

Spring has officially sprung in store at Tesco this week

The sun is shining, the clocks have sprung forward – spring is most definitely in the air! If you’re looking to give your home a spring pick-me-up on a budget you need to head down to Tesco this week. The supermarket is full of treasures decorated with beautiful embroidered birds and delicate spring florals.

We previewed the Fox & Ivy ‘Jardin’ collection at the end of last year, and we’ve been hankering after keys pieces ever since. The wait is finally over because this week the new homeware hits stores.

New in this week…

The soft furnishings are all a flutter with butterflies and birds. Pretty blossom prints add a much needed hit of feel-good spring vibes. A mix of linen and velvet textures give this new collection a country feel with a hint of elegance.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Jardin Silhouette Floral Cushion, £20, Tesco

The embroidered detailing on the birds and petals helps to bring the designs to life. The serene pastel colour palette creates an easy to live with feel. Delicate stitching on a linen background adds plenty of rustic charm, perfect to enhance any room with country style.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Jardin Birds Embroidered Cushion, £20, Tesco

Iridescent glass creates an ethereal vibe. This new lamp looks like a beautiful bubble topped with a rustic linen-effect shade.

Many of the smaller accessories have a magical lustrous finish to them too, to add a hint of sparkle to homes.

In store now: Fox & Ivy Iridescent Table Lamp, £40, Tesco

Fill your home with the scent of a fragrant rose garden. Our favourite pick of the Moroccan Rose candle range is this pretty pink teacup and saucer design. This charming design also makes for an ideal gift.

Buy now: Fox & Ivy Moroccan Rose Luxury Scented Filled Teacup Candle, £7, Tesco

This new collection can help brighten up homes on a budget, without compromising on style.