The historic mansion wing that costs less than a London flat

Why live in a poky flat in the capital, when you can buy a beautiful Georgian mansion wing in Wales for the same price?

A small flat, somewhere in London or an entire wing of an historic Georgian mansion in Wales? Oh, and let’s level the property playing field here – they cost around the same price. How’s that for a game of ‘Would You Rather’? And what’s better, it’s not even a hypothetical!

A wing of Crosswood Park in Aberystwyth, which dates back as far as the 13th century, is for sale with a sale price in the region of £535,000 – which is less than the average price of a flat in the UK’s capital. Interested? We are!

The main wing of the 3-storey Grade-II listed house – which has has been granted planning permission for a conversion featuring up to 12 bedrooms, including a master en suite that’s a fitting size for a grand home – sits in 10-acre grounds, with a tennis court, Japanese summerhouse and fountain. There are all sorts of 18th and 19th-century architectural features, from Corinthian columns to Rococo ceilings, but the real jewel in the crown of this stunning property is the incredible library.

Dating from 1832, the French Empire-style library is a jaw-dropping sight. With its jewel tones, highly decorative gilded coving and architraves, elegant columns and THAT chandelier, the opulent decor will stop you in your tracks… it could easily prove an endless distraction from even the most gripping of books. The original mahogany shelves can be restored to the space, should you want to keep its heritage as a reading room or study space intact, however, it could easily be transformed into a reception room. Who wouldn’t want to share that decor?

Set in an Area of Outstanding Beauty, we can’t imagine that a property with this many selling points will be on the market for long. So, who’s scrapping the plans to live in London and moving to beautiful Wales?

The property sale is being handled by Lloyd Herbert & Jones.