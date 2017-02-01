Fun and practical things to do in February

February is the shortest month of the year, but can often feel like the longest. Fight those February blues with our pick of the best things to do this month

To do list. Here are a few things to try on these cold and dreary February days…

Start prepping for spring

February is the shortest month but the weather can be damp, dark nights long, and it feels rather gloomy. Banish the winter blues by planning to bring some colour and sunshine into your life. Be inspired by our guide to decorating with spring colours.

Have an early spring clean

It’s that time of year when the thought of partaking in any outdoor activities sends shivers down your spine so, why not get a head start on all the cleaning jobs in your home? Whether your house needs a deep clean or you have a spare few minutes for a quick refresh, give your home some sparkle and and shine. Check out our easy spring cleaning hacks to get started.

Plan a room makeover

Start thinking about your spring DIY, considering what jobs need tackling. Set your budget, browse Pinterest for ideas and gather paint, wallpaper, fabric and flooring samples. See what tasks you can do yourself to further save money.

Think about summer hols

Early booking discounts can cut the cost of a holiday and also give you something to look forward to when it’s cold and chilly. If you’re staying in the UK remember that bank holidays get booked up fast, so act now to bag the location of your choice.

Let in the greenery

Leafy plants not only look lovely, but they increase oxygen levels, too. There’s a plant for every type of room, be it bright and sunny, shady, humid or dry. Even if you don’t think you have green fingers, there are many varieties that can cope with minimum care and attention, and should stay green for a while if you forget them!

Get out into the garden

Welcome wildlife to your outdoor space by putting up nesting boxes for birds. A good wildlife garden is now more important to local species than ever. Regularly fill bird feeders and continue to put out food on the ground and bird table. Keep the bird bath topped up with fresh water, plant berry trees and shrubs and put out log or rock piles to create areas of shelter for wildlife.