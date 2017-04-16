It's time for a bathroom purge to rid yourself of those old bits and bobs that have become dusty ‘ornaments' rather than regularly used essentials

Why can’t we seem to chuck out that novelty bath set from two Christmases ago? How has the spare kitchen chair made its way into the bathroom? And where did those random shells came from? We certainly don’t need them!

The bathroom seems to have taken on a dual job of dumping ground and laundry room but Spring is a great time to detoxify your space, starting by chucking out these items…

1. Sponges, back scrubbers and that old loofah

We have time-poor mornings that don’t allow for a scrubbing session, plus we have special potions that do all the hard work for us, so if you’ve got numerous body brushes delegated to the windowsill it’s time for a chuck out!

2. Ornaments

Carved boats, paintings of sunrises, and shiny shells that cover bathroom ledges and probably date back to the last time the room was decorated. If you don’t love it, chuck it!

3. Multiple mirrors

The handheld Victorian, the magnifying, the illuminating, the tarnished antique: we all buy into the mirror fashions but end up with a bathroom that feels like a domestic version of the creepy mirror maze at an arcade.

4. Random pots

We get the idea from fancy hotels and stack cotton buds, pads and balls in beautiful jars and opulent vases. In reality we don’t want to ruin the display so we never use the cotton, despite the fact our bathroom doesn’t look anything like the Four Seasons.

5. Chairs

Unless you’ve got a sprawling, elite LA bathroom and need a seating area to lounge on whilst your make up artist paints you pretty, you don’t need chairs in the bathroom. They offer nothing other than a towel bench and toe-stubbing object.

6. Bath caddies

Bath caddies might be decorative but they are tricky to navigate when lowering yourself into the bath and always end up on the floor.

7. Travel miniatures

We pick them up every time we visit a hotel or spa and promise to use them next time we go away to save luggage space. Realistically, we get home and add them to the other 80 toothbrushes, 45 shampoos and 18 plastic shower caps. Enough is enough!