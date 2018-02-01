Tom Daley’s London apartment is on sale for £1.2million

We think it's worth Splash-ing out on!

Are you looking to dive into the property market? Where better place to start than Tom Daley’s apartment, which has just come up for sale for £1,187,000.

Olympic medallist Tom and his Oscar-winning husband Dustin Lance Black have put their Southwark home on the market after four happy years there. And though the two-bedroom apartment lacks a diving board – or indeed, a pool – there is a hot tub on the balcony!

The handsome couple have listed the place with William Lynch and Tom’s Twitter feed suggests he’s a little sad to see it go.

Looking around, we can understand why. Let’s start in the living room, with its views across to the River Thames and a stunning Mid-Century look…

Statement pieces, including a Chesterfield sofa and plank coffee table, are brought together with a beautiful blue rug. Is it just us or does it remind you a little of a swimming pool?!

The open-plan space leads through to a smart and social kitchen-diner, complete with aqua bar stools and copper lighting. Beyond, you can just see the second of three outdoor terraces.

Last year, Tom gave us a snapshot of life in the apartment, telling Homes & Property, ‘I love cooking my mum’s sausage casserole recipe, for example, or baking cheesecake for friends. We made Christmas dinner here for 17 guests.’

Here’s where Tom sleeps – we wonder if he keeps his World Championship gold medals under his pillow? Maybe not…

Next, the bathroom. Sadly the tub doesn’t boast Olympic proportions, but it’s not a bad size!

As the property is listed ‘with no onward chain’, it could be the case that Tom and Lance have already moved out. Which is a shame, as we’d love them to give us the tour in person!

As Tom says, let’s hope it finds a lovely new owner.