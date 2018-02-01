Tom Daley’s London apartment is on sale for £1.2million

By

We think it's worth Splash-ing out on!

Are you looking to dive into the property market? Where better place to start than Tom Daley’s apartment, which has just come up for sale for £1,187,000.

Related: Graham Norton is selling his Bexhill-on-Sea beach house – and it’s SO him

Olympic medallist Tom and his Oscar-winning husband Dustin Lance Black have put their Southwark home on the market after four happy years there. And though the two-bedroom apartment lacks a diving board – or indeed, a pool – there is a hot tub on the balcony!

Tom-Daleys-London-apartment-7

Image credit: Williams Lynch

The handsome couple have listed the place with William Lynch and Tom’s Twitter feed suggests he’s a little sad to see it go.

Looking around, we can understand why. Let’s start in the living room, with its views across to the River Thames and a stunning Mid-Century look…

Tom-Daleys-London-apartment-1

Image credit: Williams Lynch

Statement pieces, including a Chesterfield sofa and plank coffee table, are brought together with a beautiful blue rug. Is it just us or does it remind you a little of a swimming pool?!

For sale: Rihanna’s house is for sale for £2million! And it doesn’t need any ‘work, work, work’

Tom-Daleys-London-apartment-3

Image credit: Williams Lynch

The open-plan space leads through to a smart and social kitchen-diner, complete with aqua bar stools and copper lighting. Beyond, you can just see the second of three outdoor terraces.

Last year, Tom gave us a snapshot of life in the apartment, telling Homes & Property, ‘I love cooking my mum’s sausage casserole recipe, for example, or baking cheesecake for friends. We made Christmas dinner here for 17 guests.’

Tom-Daleys-London-apartment-2

Image credit: Williams Lynch

Here’s where Tom sleeps – we wonder if he keeps his World Championship gold medals under his pillow? Maybe not…

Tom-Daleys-London-apartment-4

Image credit: Williams Lynch

Next, the bathroom. Sadly the tub doesn’t boast Olympic proportions, but it’s not a bad size!

Tom-Daleys-London-apartment-5

Image credit: Williams Lynch

As the property is listed ‘with no onward chain’, it could be the case that Tom and Lance have already moved out. Which is a shame, as we’d love them to give us the tour in person!

Video Of The Week

Tom-Daleys-London-apartment-6

Image Credit: Williams Lynch

It IS unusual! Tom Jones has sold his Beverly Hills mansion and quit the US

As Tom says, let’s hope it finds a lovely new owner.

Ideal Home loves...

Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Country garden with wooden decking | Create the perfect gardener's retreat | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Create the perfect gardener’s retreat
Boys' bedroom with white chest of drawers and hanging storage

Boys’ bedroom design ideas
Map print wallpaper and yellow and purple accents | Dining rooms | Dining room ideas - 10 quirky designs | PHOTO GALLERY

Weird and wonderful dining rooms
Bright towels | Bathroom accessories | Bathroom | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

Simple accessories that make bathrooms better
1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office