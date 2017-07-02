Get a taste of the Wild West with this impressive ranch, contrasting vast desert with modern design

Film maker Tom Ford’s ‘Wild West’ style ranch is up for sale, and we couldn’t resist sharing these spectacular images with you.

Located in the middle of the New Mexico desert, the modern design of the building starkly contrasts with the remote dusty surroundings. The striking main residence was designed by award-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, and comprises a glass-walled one-storey complex suspended over a reflecting pool. Gaze into the waters at night and see the night sky shining back up at you.

A ranch wouldn’t be a ranch without top-notch equestrian facilities, and this estate has 20,622 acres of beautiful grazing pastures, as well as an eight-stall horse barn, indoor and outdoor riding arenas, and separate living quarters for ranch hands.

The ranch has been dubbed ‘Cerro Pelon’ after its namesake mountain that stands regally at the heart of the estate, visible from miles around. The Galisteo River meanders through the northern edge of the property, adding to the never-ending beauty of these vast plains.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the ranch could fit perfectly into an old Western movie, as it has indeed been featured in a number of Western films. Cowboys & Aliens, 3:10 to Yuma, and Thor: The Dark World, to name just a few, have been filmed at Silverado, Cerro Pelon’s on site set.

Half an hour from the city of Santa Fe, this is one of the largest properties in Santa Fe County. So large in fact, that it even has space for its own airstrip and aircraft hangar. There are also two guest houses on site. Perhaps Daniel Craig stayed in one of these while filming Cowboys & Aliens?!

If this all looks a bit stark for you, check out the beautiful garden, which is full of blossoming wildflowers.

If you fancy yourself as a bit of a cowboy or cowgirl, get in touch with The Kevin Bobolsky Group for price enquiries.

Image Credits: KevinBobolskyGroup.com