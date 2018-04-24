This classic Georgian penthouse is a real find, with three bedrooms, a private roof terrace – and all in the beautiful Somerset city of Bath

Famously once home to Jane Austen, Bath is fast becoming one of the most sought after places to live in the country. And if you’re going to relocate to this West Country town, it doesn’t get much better than Somerset Place, one of Bath’s quintet of Georgian crescents.

Just a stone’s throw from the heart of the town, Somerset Place is deceptive. For behind grand, restored facades are modern apartments, maisonettes and impressive houses.

The penthouse

The penthouse apartment, while not an entire house, is certainly not lacking in space. With three double bedrooms and a private roof terrace, it has everything you’d look for in a home. Lets have a look around…

With lift access (as well as concierge), the apartment occupies three floors, including the roof terrace. A spacious living room occupies the second floor, providing abundant space for a good lounge around with your favourite Jane Austen book.

Not one, not two but three sash windows keep the room flooded with natural light.

Underfloor heating coupled with wall-mounted radiators will ensure you’ll stay warm, even on those notoriously damp Bath days. For exceptionally chilly Winter spells, make use of this room’s feature fireplace – a must for Christmas-time.

A designer kitchen by Modulnova is combined with composite stone worktops and slick Miele appliances. Sure, you might want to put your stamp on this room, but with a kitchen this luxurious there’s no need to change a thing.

The kitchen includes a generous dining area, with enough room to comfortably accommodate a dinner party. As is consistent with the rest of the apartment, this room is flooded with light from three large windows.

On the third floor, the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom; there is another bathroom for the additional two bedrooms to share.

From this floor you can access a private roof terrace, which we suspect would be ideal for that moving-in party.

The Somerset Place apartment is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1,250,000.

Other tempting features include secure, private parking. Who say’s you can’t have it all?