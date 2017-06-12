Trend alert! Lobster love is in the air

First it was flamingos, then pineapples and now lobsters are the must-have motifs – but you won’t need to shell out for these bargain homewares

From wallpaper to napkins, playful crustacean-themed designs are making waves in interiors this summer. Whether it’s the distinctive orangey-red colour that’s stolen our hearts or the curve of their claws, there’s something immensely cheering and vaguely iconic about these critters from the deep.

We get our claws on to some of the most stylish lobster home wares guaranteed to add a touch of coastal charm.

Breton stripes! Lobsters! A cheeky slogan! What’s not to love about these tea towels. Use for your dishes or frame them for some cute crustacean wall art.

Buy Now: Thea tea towels, £12.95 set of two, Joules.

This fun cushion features an appliqued lobster motif that’s more cool than kitsch. At 45cm sq it’s just about big enough to take out to the garden, too.

Buy Now: Paoletti Malibu Lobster cushion, £9.95, Linens Limited

The hand-painted design on the inside of this ceramic dish means it will look as good on display as it will on the table. Try it as a trinket tray in the bathroom for a cute coastal vibe.

Buy Now: Bonnie & Bell Lobster serving dish, £35, Not On The High Street.

Handmade in Norwich, the intricate illustrations are screen-printed by hand on to cotton napkins by textile artist Lottie Day. The set features five lobsters and one lemon in a lovely gift box. Perfect wedding present, we’re thinking.

Buy Now: Lobster & Lemon napkins, £28 for a set of six, Lottie Day.

Serve a morning brew on this sweet tray, perfect for adding a pop of colour to the kitchen.

Buy Now: Thornback & Peel Lobster tray, £23.25, Not on the High Street

Splash out on this sensational platter to make a statement at dinner parties.

Buy Now: Shellfish Lobster Large oval platter, £115, Emma Bridgewater

Claw back some ‘me time’ with a cup of your favourite tea in this enormous mug.

Buy Now: Lobster Grace mug, £6.50, Cath Kidston

There’s more than one kind of lobster roll – this one goes on your walls. This cute wallpaper is easy to hang – you just paste the wall – and would look cracking in a coastal-themed bathroom.

Buy Now: Lobster wallpaper, £150 for three rolls, The Orchard

The bright colour and roomy front pocket make this a very appealing apron indeed.

Buy Now: Nautical Lobster Apron, £22, The Contemporary Home at Not On The High Street

So now we’ve got the lobster, where’s the champagne?