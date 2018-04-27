Take houseplants to a new level with the latest trend for tall planters

Houseplants are taking over our homes! It appears they are being elevated, quite literally, to new heights with the help of tall planters. Leggy planters are the current craze in the interiors world. These new statuesque designs are towering over traditional planters in the trend stakes.

Take your succulents, cacti and cheese plants up a notch this season with the help of these trendy tall pots.

Where to buy tall planters

The effortlessly chic French brand of course have a stylish tall planter. This sophisticated model has a brass metal stand with a sleek black pot. H22cm.

Buy now: Inaya Metal and Brass Planter and Stand, £65, La Redoute

Who says the legs have to be slim? These more contemporary designs from West Elm have a beautifully industrial feel thanks to the mix of metals and clean strong lines. H56cm.

Buy now: Box Metal Standing Planters, £169, West Elm

This elegant tall planter features an embossed scalloped pattern that radiates 1920s style. The tapered legs add an extra touch of sophistication to this design. H60cm.

Buy now: Standing Textured Planter, £75, Cox & Cox

Add a further green touch to your indoor plants with this decorative planter. A terracotta base has been finished with various shades of leafy green and white. The multiple green striped pot sits on top of a simple black stand. H17cm.

Buy now: Stripe Planter, £18, Matalan

Go for gold with this flashy number. This modern metallic beautifully accentuates green foliage. H39.5cm.

Buy now: Gold Metal Footed Planter, £29.99, Maison du Monde

Ikea really is embracing the tall planter trend, with designs of all styles. The white platforms on nude wooden stilts provide the perfect place to display houseplants proudly. H78cm.

Buy now: Satsumas Plant Stand (far left), £25, Ikea

This design does slightly resemble a posh fondue set! The elegant gold legs provide the percent base for a simple white plant pot.

In store only: Wire Global Standing Planter, £125, West Elm

These leggy planters are quite literally at the height of fashion for plants. Are your plants standing tall this season?