Does it (Mr.) tickle your fancy?

A stunning Tudor house on the Kent/Sussex border is up for sale. And not only is it picture perfect, it is also steeped in history. Read on if you’re a bit of a Mr. Nosey or a Little Miss Curious.

Read more: David Attenborough’s childhood home is up for sale

Roger Hargreaves lived in Sussex House Farm during the 1970s and 1980s, writing many of the Mr Men and Little Miss books here. Prior to this, the house was owned by legendary actor Sir John Mills.

More recently, over the last 15 years, the Grade II*-listed property has been beautifully renovated by its current owners. Dating back to 1580, an original two-and-a-half storey, timber-framed house forms the core of the estate and it has been beautifully maintained. It remains in keeping with its original 16th Century country style, with exposed wood beams, open fireplaces, carved panelling and flagstone flooring.

Read more: You know you love country style when…

Of course, some 21st Century luxuries have been added for comfort, including underfloor heating, an in-home entertainment system and CCTV. A fabulous contemporary kitchen is another impressive addition that even Mr. Fussy would approve of.

The property has nine bedrooms, seven bathrooms and seven reception rooms – plenty of room for the Mr. Men and Little Misses to come and visit!

Set within beautiful rolling countryside, the estate spreads across 203 acres. 172 acres of that is farmland and there’s a further 19 acres of traditional woodland.

Sussex House Farm is approached by a long, tree-lined driveway. It is perfectly secluded, which must have given Roger Hargreaves the privacy and quiet he needed while writing.

As well as the Grade II*-listed main house, the estate also contains a converted timber barn, which is used as guest accommodation, three cottages and extensive equestrian and farm buildings.

The gardens are glorious, with manicured lawns and hedges and beautiful flowers. There is also a heated swimming pool and a floodlit tennis court, perfect for when Little Miss Sunshine pays a visit.

Read more: Snow White’s fairy tale cottage is up for sale and we’ve never seen anything quite like it

The estate is on the market for a cool £5.5 million with RH & RW Clutton, although this price does get you five houses, those numerous outbuildings and even an outdoor equestrian sand school. All in all that’s a lot for your money, but in reality it’s a price tag that even Mr. Uppity could barely afford.

The End.

Image credits: Andy Scott Photography