Two Christmas trees are better than one this year

Most trees are up by now, we've seen them in all their decorated glory on social media. You may be forgiven for thinking you're seeing double...

Can you consider yourself social media savvy if you haven’t posted a picture of your beautifully decorated Christmas tree? The trend for impressing your followers and gaining the maximum amount of likes is officially in full swing this year – with double the amount of trees, quite literally.

‘The trend for households displaying two trees seems to be at an all-time high’ says Stephanie De Vernon, Assistant Buyer for Christmas Decorations at Argos, ‘For many adults, the tree is considered a design feature, meaning a second one is required to keep up the more traditional approach of decorating the tree with your children over the festive period and allowing them to have complete control.’

As the trend takes hold, images of our perfectly decorated trees using #christmastree have attracted over 10 million posts, and 700 thousand tags so far this year – many of these are double trees side-by-side.

Over a third of 25-34-year-olds admit to decorating their tree so that it’s Instagram worthy, with a perfectly symmetrical side, framed with a clear and seasonal themed background.

Alongside the trend for two trees the most cutting-edge festive product that’s seen a 10 per cent sales increase, year-on-year, is the Upside-Down Christmas tree, demonstrating how we’re are embracing quirky tree trends this year.

Have you seen this new phenomenon? Upside down Christmas trees are apparently a thing this season

Argos are reporting that another product to set festive pulses racing this year are lighting projectors, the wonder that gives the impression of thousands of lights from the one projector.

A charming way to embrace this trend is to have a big tree side-by-side with a smaller tree, ideal for letting the kids decorate their own tree.

Two trees are perfect when you can’t choose between two colour schemes. Now you can decorate in both and be fabulously on -trend.

Use the trees to frame a main focal point in the room – such as a fireplace, artwork or even a giant cuddle toy!

If you haven’t already doubled up this year it’s still not too late to add an additional tree, and this close to the big day you might well bag yourself a bargain too.