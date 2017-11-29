Which UK city has the most expensive tastes at Christmas?

Who said it was grim up North?

It seems that Northerners are setting their sights high this Christmas, with Sheffield shoppers averaging a whopping £588 on their Christmas gift lists, while Londoners’ aspirations remain surprisingly modest, with theirs hitting an average £308, a remarkable 52% lower than the top of the list.

Trouva.com, the online platform for independent boutiques, has revealed this new data for the festive period, compiled from their own customers’ Christmas wish lists – created over September to November.

The figures show Belfast ranking a close second, with shoppers adding items that would see loved ones splashing out an average £420. It would seem that Mancunian shoppers have high hopes for presents under the tree this year, coming in third place with their lists worth an average £316.

Seemingly, Bristol avoids the potential Christmas wish list spending frenzy as it takes the lowest spot (10th) at an average cost of £39 for their full basket – equating to just under 7% of what Sheffield shoppers covet this year. Also keeping their wish lists realistic are Nottingham (9th) and Birmingham (8th), with their baskets coming to a mere £79 and £80 respectively.

Here are the UK’s most lust-filled Christmas shopping regions by rank:

1. Sheffield (£588.45)

2. Belfast (£420.40)

3. Manchester (£316.85)

4. London (£308.00)

5. Glasgow (£107.95)

6. Leeds (£96.50)

7. Liverpool (£84.95)

8. Birmingham (£80.94)

9. Nottingham (£79.50)

10. Bristol (£39.50)

“It’s so interesting to already be able to see what Brits are yearning for this Christmas and which regions are setting their hearts on the more expensive items,” says Lucy Ward, creative brand director at Trouva.

Does your city feature in the top 10? How much will you be spending on your loved ones this Christmas?