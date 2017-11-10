Meet Joe and his adorable friend Moz the Monster, who lives #UnderTheBed...

The John Lewis Christmas advert has finally been released – and here it is in all its glory! Trust us, this year’s festive story Joe and his monster friend Moz is the gift that keeps on giving.

Watch the John Lewis Christmas Ad 2017

The question is, does it beat last year’s advert starring Buster the Boxer and his animal friends?

The Ideal Home office is definitely split on this one. Our content editor, Jennifer, still ranks the adventures of Monty the Penguin as her favourite ever John Lewis Christmas ad! In case you’ve forgotten, it’s the story of a little boy and his playful penguin friend. When the little boy spots that Monty is more interested in a romantic movie than the snow, he comes up with the ultimate Christmas gift for his chum – a mate!

Digital editor Amy and social media manager Becky both have a soft spot for the tear-jerking Man on the Moon…

…while our social media producer Celia thinks that you can’t beat the original viral John Lewis Christmas advert, 2011’s The Long Wait. ‘It reminds me of the anticipation of Christmas as a child, and how exciting it was,’ she says. ‘It also spreads a good message – that Christmas is all about giving.’

Shopping editor Tamara Kelly’s vote goes to The Bear and the Hare, as ‘just the thought of someone who had never seen Christmas made me emotional!’ Bless!

Which is your favourite – and why? And which soundtrack melts your heart? Lily Allen’s cover of Somewhere Only We Know? Or the haunting version of The Power of Love by Gabrielle Aplin? Let us know! We’d also like hear from anyone who managed to watch all of these without shedding a tear! There are some soggy keyboards at Ideal Home HQ today!