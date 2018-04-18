Pen Y Bryn looks freshly aired from a Grand Designs episode, with it's fascinating architectural design

This contemporary home is set in an elevated position with breathtaking views over the Vale of Clwyd. Pen Y Bryn occupies a wonderful position with incredible views. The spacious and contemporary accommodation has been cleverly designed to reap the benefits of the views and the light.

Worthy of the show the house is filled with interesting design aspects. Including feature windows and bi-fold doors leading on to decked verandas, a bespoke spiral staircase and the obligatory mezzanine viewing gallery.

A modern day castle

The moment you enter the house there’s an immediate feeling of space. Mainly thanks to the open-plan rooms that creates a sense of space flowing seamlessly.

The living room feels enormous thanks to high ceilings and open-plan access to the dining room beyond. The room benefits from a characterful stone chimney breast and double-sided open fireplace, with access on to a south-west facing balcony.

This snug area is the other side of the fireplace. The intimate cinema room features a ceiling mounted projector and projector screen, making an ideal family space.

A modern glass dining table and a mix of designer Kartell chairs help to create a contemporary feel in the dining area.

The slick ‘Miele’ kitchen has all the mod cons for a thoroughly modern home. This cool space is complimented by the adjoining light and spacious dining area.

The bedroom benefits from incredibly high ceilings to make the space feel open and airy. There windows on every side to ensure plenty of natural light – great for if waking with the sunrise is your thing.

This bedroom is on another level! Quite literally, this guest bedroom is split across two floor levels. Slightly bizarre, a feature nonetheless.

What a view. Pen Y Bryn dwells in 2.6 acres of lush greenery, which wraps around both sides of the property.

This unique property is currently on the market with Savills Chester, with a guide price of £850,000

Fancy living in this modern-day castle?