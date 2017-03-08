Bring a piece of history into the modern day, and turn this striking property into a one-of-a-kind family home

If you love a big project, this Grade II listed Victorian water tower in Norfolk might be just the thing to get you pumped up. Built in 1881, it has long stood unused and is now ready for the right owner to turn it into a beautiful home.

Looking at the pictures, it’s clear that the tower requires a complete overhaul. It has never been a home and needs to be completely repurposed. But anyone gazing at the sturdy exterior can see the glorious potential oozing out of every intricately laid brick.

The current owners have sought full planning permission so that the buyer can transform the function of the building into a residence, complete with four bedrooms, a double-height entrance foyer and a top-floor living room with views. Plans for a lift are also approved, which is a bonus for anyone not keen on negotiating four floors of stairs.

Period features abound on the exterior of the building, but the interior is full of character too, with the support beams for the water tank a key feature in the planning of the living room. Tall windows and fireplaces also make a striking focal point.

Every bedroom will be en suite and spread across three floors, giving family members plenty of space from each other.

One of only two surviving water towers of its type in Norfolk, the property offers the opportunity to develop a truly unique home. Not only that, it is completely detached, with plenty of space around it… which offers plenty of potential for planting a fabulous garden.

Estate agents HammondLee are handling the sale and have put the water tower on the market for a guide price of £190,000.

So, if you’re tired of watered-down design and fancy diving into something completely different, this beautiful historical property may be just the thing you’re looking for. It definitely has the thumbs up from us!