The supermodel and inspiration behind Billy Joel's classic track is Movin' Out of her New Haven home

Actress and model Christie Brinkley has put her North Haven estate on the market for a cool $20 million. Located right on the water’s edge, with direct access to a beautiful sandy beach, Christie’s plush pad is almost as photogenic as the woman herself.

See how the other half live: Step inside Angelina Jolie’s new $25million home in Los Angeles

The three-storey, five-bedroom mansion sits in just under 4.5 acres of lawn and woodland. It’s located in New York state, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding Sag Harbour from almost every window.

Built in 1843, the property has retained many of its original features, including the columns that frame its impressive facade. There are more period treats inside, among them wide-plank pine floors, oak banisters and several stone fireplaces.

Love seaside style? Read: Coastal living rooms to recreate carefree beach days

MPU 01 Desktop

On the ground floor, you’ll find an open-plan kitchen with soapstone and marble worktops and a walk-in pantry. Parks and Rec star Christie clearly has a fine eye for vintage finds, if that fabulous restaurant sign and Pepsi-Cola cool box are anything to go by.

If you feel like relaxing, there are three sitting rooms to choose from, as well as two dining rooms. Also on this floor are a powder room, mud room and full bath – perhaps these hold the key to the 63-year-old’s youthful appearance.

There’s more than a touch of the nautical about the decor. Look out for sail-white upholstery, flags, beachcombed shells and driftwood, and some very quirky anchor chandeliers in the formal dining room.

The first floor is home to three guest bedrooms, two of which are en suite. There’s also an incredible master suite with its own sitting room, bath and secluded terrace for taking in that panoramic harbour vista.

MPU 02

Ascend a second flight of stairs and you’ll find a fifth bedroom, a study and a large storage space.

Step outside, and there’s plenty more beauty to behold, starting with the large rectangular pool. The lawns, multiple terraces and stretch of golden sand provide a choice of locations for sunbathing, barbecues and beach parties. And if you aren’t in the mood for entertaining, the chic bars and eateries of downtown North Haven are just half a mile away.

For more beautiful properties, take one of our house tours.

Got the supermodel salary needed to snap up this grand old house? It’s on sale through Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Image credits: Douglas Elliman