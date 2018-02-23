Specialist property developer, Equinox Living, has joined forces with illusionist and TV personality, Uri Gellar, to launch a competition to win a brand new flat

Property specialists, Equinox Living, has teamed up with Uri Geller to launch winaflat.net, a new competition that offers the chance to win a one bedroom apartment in its newest development, Abbey House in Bracknell, Berkshire.

Equinox Living is the first developer to launch a competition of this nature, which will take the format of a game of skill, testing entrants on their knowledge of Bracknell’s new £240m town centre – just a stone’s throw away from the development.

Participants will pay just £5 in order to enter the competition and potentially win an apartment valued at £210,000, with no limit placed on how many times one person can enter – yes, really! And, any adult with a UK residency can participate.

The entrants will be tested on their knowledge of the town centre. The game of skill will ask entrants a set of three questions that you must answer correctly in order to be entered into the draw.

The competition will run until summer 2018, with Uri Geller revealing the random selection of the winner in a live video, which will be streamed on the winaflat.net website.

The successful entrant will be able to move into his or her new home in the Abbey House development as soon as it is completed later this year.

‘The housing market is in need of initiatives that can help kick start activity and we are proud to be the first developer launching a competition of this nature, which is designed to provide a life changing opportunity to win a high specification new build home,’ says Darius Ziatabari, co-founder of Equinox Living.

The scheme comes with a 10-year new build warranty and will feature 35 contemporary one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments, all designed to the highest specification.

‘I wish everyone who enters good luck and can’t wait to introduce the winner of the Equinox Living apartment. It is exciting to be involved with this competition, which is the first of its kind for a new development. Come summer, one lucky winner will have a brand new flat to call their own,’ Uri Geller.

