Love blush pink? Here are four VERY cool ways to introduce it to your home

Want to make your home blush? You’re not the only one. Dulux has made it ‘Colour of the Year’, blogging sensations 2LG Studio have just based their bathroom makeover around the shade and it’s currently starring in many an Ideal Home decorating shoot.

It’s a colour that looks awesome against a backdrop of similarly on-trend forest green, or a more subtle grey. And its muted tone takes it away from sickly sweet, meaning your home won’t look like a full-on candy crush.

If you’re looking of ways to add this on-trend pink to your existing schemes, we have just the pieces. They’re all taken from our latest collections at Very, for a home that will leave you ‘blushing’ with pride!

1. The throw

Perhaps the fastest way to inject blush pink into a space is with a throw. Use it to cover up a sofa or armchair, or at the end of your bed. Or keep a few in a basket in the garden and use then to fed off an evening chill.

Buy now: Ideal Home Alexa throw, £29.99, Very

2. The nest of tables

How could you use them? Let us count the ways! The obvious place is in the living room – you can shuffle them about when guests are looking for somewhere to set down their tea. But they also make excellent bedside tables, or play/drawing surfaces for a kids’ room. Or you could use them separately in different places around the house.

Buy now: Ideal Home Orla Blush nest of three tables, £99, Very

3. The headboard

Makeover any divan with a plush blush headboard. You’ll love its velvety feel, and its big enough to add impact. We’d avoid matching it with blush sheets, as it could be pink overload, but you could add a blush throw to the foot of the bed.

Buy now: Oscar double headboard in pink, from £279, Very

4. The sofa

If you’re really ready to commit to blush pink, then this is the piece for you. A chaise end provides enough space for two to spread out in comfort – or for the whole family to pile on.

Buy now: Ideal Home Camden Right-Hand Fabric Corner Chaise Sofa, £1,399, Very

More pink pieces will be added to the collection this summer, so look out for them on the Very website!