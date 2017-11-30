If you're looking for a stylish bargain sofa for Christmas, it could be the perfect fit!

Are you looking to replace your sofa in time for Christmas, but wondering how you’ll get the design of your dreams without eating into your food and gift budget? Then we have a solution. The Very Camden sofa is a dead ringer for Sofa.com’s much-coveted Bluebell couch, but costs a fraction of the price!

Can you spot the difference?

The sofa at the top is Very’s Camden design. Finished in soft-touch upholstery, it’s just asking for you to kick of your shoes and settle down for a night of box-set binging. And if the fantastic price tag makes you question its quality, you can be reassured that this stunning piece as been hand-crafted here in the UK. It’s made by Cavendish, a furniture company based in Lancashire, which rigorously tests every sofa it makes to make sure they reach the highest standards. The frames even come with a 10-year guarantee for piece of mind.

Usually priced at £599, it’s currently discounted by £120!

Buy now: Ideal Home Camden three-seater fabric sofa, now £479, Very

Our luxury alternative is Sofa.com’s best-selling Bluebell. A perennial favourite among the interiors crowd (our Shopping Editor Tamara is one of many proud owners), this version is finished in on-trend Husky Velvet. There are well over 100 different fabric choices available, and each solid-wood frame is guaranteed for life.

Buy now: Bluebell three-seater sofa in Husky Velvet, £2,040, Sofa.com

Of course, one sofa may not be enough. If you’re looking for a sweet suite that the whole family can curl up on this Christmas, then Very is currently offering a great deal. Buy a three-seater and two-seater Camden sofa set, and you’ll pay £879 instead of the full total price of £1,099 – that’s a saving of £220 or 20 per cent.

Buy now: Ideal Home Camden 3-Seater + 2-Seater Fabric Sofa Set, £879, Very

Right now, all Camden sofas can be delivered in eight working days, so they’ll get to you in plenty of time for Christmas!