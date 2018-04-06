Revamp your bedroom with this new take on the coastal look

We've picked the key buys from our latest Ideal Home at Very collection, so you can achieve this soothing scheme in your own home

Do our eyes deceive us or is the sun finally making an appearance? With summer well and truly on the way, it’s time to prepare our homes for the occasion – and what could be more perfect for a bedroom than a calming coastal look?

2018 is all about going bold with colour – so we’re daring you to take the plunge, and paint your bedroom walls in a immersive marine blue. Trust us, you’ll find it extremely restful – and it looks great with grey-grown furniture and fresh white fabrics.

To get you started on your styling journey, we’ve picked out five key buys from the Ideal Home collection at Very.

1. The bed

You can buy this modern country bed frame with or without a mattress. Either way, it’s excellent value for a piece of furniture we’d love to wake up with. The version above is cream, as opposed to the grey bed used in our shoot – but a grey version will be available soon.

Buy now: Similar Florence bed frame in cream, from £319, Very

2. The rug

Rather than replace your carpet, why not just cover it with the largest version of this hardwearing rug?

Buy now: Ideal Home Zulia Jute Loop Rug, from £89.99, Very

3. The bedding

A painterly effect gives this striped bedlinen a less formal, more relaxed effect that’s perfect for a summer bedroom. Add a knitted rug to the foot of the bed to stave off the cold on chilly evenings.

Buy now: Ideal Home Watercolour Stripe Duvet Set, from £49, Very

4. The bedside table

You really can’t go wrong with Shaker-style furniture. Its classic look will serve you well for years – if not decades. Two drawers give you plenty of places to stash books, an eye mask and ear plugs – to block out your other half’s snoring!

Coming soon: Ideal Home Hannah bedside table, £79, Very

5. The scatter cushion

Finish off the look with a cushion or two in this exotic ikat pattern. You could get some for the sofa, too.

Buy now: Ideal Home Oceanic cushion, £14.99, Very

What do you make on this new take on the coastal look?