Save on Very’s Ideal Home range with this exclusive discount code

By

Give every room timeless style with 20 per cent off the new Ideal Home collection at Very

Promotional feature with Very 

Ideal Home and Very have teamed up to bring you one of the most exciting homeware collections around, with hundreds of beautifully crafted yet budget-friendly pieces to give your home a fresh, contemporary feel. And it’s just been updated with some excited new pieces.

See more of the latest additions: Get the country coastal look with these four key buys

For a new twist on all things nautical, set your compass towards the Oceanic trend. It showcases a well-travelled global influence, with wide-ranging inspiration including rustic artisan pieces and authentic distressed details.

Buy now: Ideal Home Home Word Blocks, £22.99, Very

Very-discount-code-Arabian-nights

Or, if you’re after something a little more glam, you’ll love the rich colour tones of the Arabian Nights look. It’s packed with opulence, combining lavish jewels, lattice panels and charming prints.

Buy now: Ideal Home Gold Damask Wall Art, £34.99, Very

Buy now: Ideal Home Mirage Mirrored 5 Drawer Chest, £229, Very

Very-discount-code-wardrobe

There are some fantastically practical pieces, too. Take this gorgeous Shaker-style wardrobe, which could also double as a hallway cupboard. It’s perfect for organising all the clutter you’ve encountered when spring cleaning.

With its clean lines and modern grey finish, it’s also an easy style fit within almost any home.

Buy now: Ideal Home Hannah 2 Door 1 Drawer Wardrobe, £219, Very

Got your eye on one of our new pieces? Then we have good news. You can claim 20 per cent off the entire range – just imagine how amazing your home could look in time for summer!

To get your exclusive 20 per cent off, visit Very.co.uk and enter the promo code IDEAL20 at the checkout when you buy anything in the Ideal Home collection until 3 April 2018. 

The discount will be applied to Ideal Home products in your order. Valid for one use only, this offer applies to Ideal Home products only. It cannot be used for sale items or in conjunction with any other offers. Enjoy!

Ideal Home loves...

Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps

Wedding table decorations you can make in minutes
Budget kitchen sinks | Update your kitchen on a budget | Budget kitchens | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Update your kitchen on a budget
Boys' bedroom with white chest of drawers and hanging storage

Boys’ bedroom design ideas
Map print wallpaper and yellow and purple accents | Dining rooms | Dining room ideas - 10 quirky designs | PHOTO GALLERY

Weird and wonderful dining rooms
Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks