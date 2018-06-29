These Very corner sofas will seat your squad (and they’re in the sale!)

Swap your tired three-piece suite for one of these multi-seater couches

You don’t have to be World Cup crazy to want your living room able to seat a football side’s worth of guests. But if you’re preparing for Tuesday’s big game against Columbia, you’ll find this round up particularly timely. Yes, we’ve delved into our latest Ideal Home collection, and picked a squad of Very corner sofas suitable for handling a crowd of fans.

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to give your old sofa the (golden) boot, here are four Very good ones.

1. Mode corner group sofa

If you’re supporting Sweden in the World Cup, this Scandi sofa might be right up your street. Tapered legs, softly rounded edges and a pale fabric finish all contribute to its modern look – and it should seat five comfortably.

Dimensions: H91 x W242 x D242 cm

Buy now: Ideal Home Mode Fabric Corner Group Sofa, was £1,499, NOW £1,199, Very

2. Darwin corner group sofa

Allez Les Blues! No, we’re not supporting France – but we are fans of this deep shade of sofa. The chenille fabric covering is soft and durable, and in this dark colour, it’s more forgiving where stains are concerned. That makes it a top choice for families.

Dimensions: H82 x W 244 x D179 cm

3. Shimmer corner group sofa

Like Brazil, this sofa has a lot of style. Its shimmering finish will bring glamour to any living room – one for the WAGs, we think!

Buy now: Ideal Home Shimmer Fabric Corner Group, was £1,699, NOW £1,499, Very

4. Wilmslow corner group sofa

It’s one of our smaller offerings – but as minnow nations like Belgium and Iceland prove, sometimes small can deliver big results! If you have a less-than-spacious living room, this sofa is a space-saving alternative to two separate two-seaters. It has a far smaller footprint, yet can still seat four. Result!

Dimensions: H90 x W188 x D239 cm

Buy now: Wilmslow Fabric Left-Hand Corner Group Sofa, was £1,899, NOW £1,499, Very

Which design’s corner are you in?!