Room refresh – furnish your entire dining room for under £750

We've chosen a tasteful and calming coastal look

We’ll admit, getting everyone off the sofa and up to the table for dinner is never the easiest task, but perhaps a lovely news dining area will help? We’ve picked some classic pieces from the Ideal Home collection at Very to make updating your dining room a breeze.

More from Very: Win at small space living with these clever ideas

1. The dining table and chairs

This isn’t the first time we’ve sung the praises of this dinky dining set – but we don’t care. It’s got a timeless look that’s in no danger of dating and can be squeezed into a kitchen if you don’t have a dedicated dining room.

Buy now: Ideal Home Axxon 120 cm Dining Table and Four Chairs, £329, Very

2. The sideboard

There’s something très chic about the rough sawn finish of this sideboard. In fact, it wouldn’t look out of place in a French farmhouse. But we guarantee it will earn lots of admiring glances in an British dining room, and isn’t so big that it will overwhelm a small space.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wiltshire Compact Sideboard, £179, Very

3. The ornaments

Spell things out with these cute letters. They’ve got a decidedly coastal vibe, with their washed-out stripes.

Buy now: Ideal Home Home Word Blocks, £22.99. Very

4. The artwork

Hang this mixed-media piece onto a bare white wall to give your dining space a splash of colour.

Buy now: Ideal Home Blue Abstract Wall Art, £39.99, Very

5. The crockery

For maximum impact, set the table with these pieces layered on top of each other. The indigo blue sunburst design will brighten up breakfasts and brunches a treat.

Buy now: Ideal Home Blue Artisan 12-Piece Dinner Set, £39.99, Very

6. The lighting

Create a feature over the table with a smart pendant like this one. We’re fans of the black-and-white flex, which brings a touch of retro to the clean Scandi styling.

Buy now: Ideal Home Freydis Ceiling Light, £44.99, Very

7. The rug

Related: Need a quick way to transform a room? Meet our new rug collection from Very

Video Of The Week

Protect a wooden floor – or hide a tatty carpet – with this hardwearing jute rug. it comes in several sizes, so no matter how big your room is, Very has it covered – literally!

Buy now: Ideal Home Jute Border Rug, from £79.99, Very

Grand total: £740.95

With lots of these pieces currently on offer on the Very website, you might be able to grab this look for even less. You can’t say fairer than that!