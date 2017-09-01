Ideal Home has teamed up with online retailer Very to launch an exclusive collection of furniture and homewares

We can barely contain our excitement at Ideal Home HQ this week, as we can finally unveil an exciting project we’ve been working on behind the scenes!

Being experts in interior style, we thought it was about high time we ventured into the world of furniture for ourselves. All we needed was the perfect partner from the retail world – step forward Very. Working with the talented design team at Very, we’ve created the Ideal Home collection to help consumers create an ideal home of their own.

Together with Very, we’ve designed five key collections based on timeless looks we love – Simple Country, Retro Scandi, Mid-century Modern, Hotel Chic and Modern Glamour.

Although each look has a distinct style, the individual pieces are all collectable and designed to mix and match effortlessly, allowing you to create your own unique interiors. One of the most important things for us when creating the collection was to make sure that the products were premium quality, at great prices, and designed to stand the test of time.

Ideal Home Editor Vanessa Richmond says, ‘Working with Very was a natural partnership because we share a belief that great design should be affordable and available to everyone. It’s the foundation Ideal Home was built on when it was launched in 1920 and is still true today. I hope the range will become a go-to for the things that make a home more comfortable, stylish and special.’

Watching this project flourish over the past nine months has left us feeling rather like proud parents. So without further ado, let us introduce you to our little bundle of joy…

Embrace Retro Scandi with Ideal Home at Very

Very much of the moment, the Scandi look is highly sought after, making this collection a must-have when we began the process. Classically curvaceous upholstery and accent tables from the new Ideal Home at Very range will create a room full of easy-going colour and character, perfect for a laid-back Scandi feel.

Create a Simple Country look with Ideal Home at Very

You can’t go far wrong with classic country style – it’s a timeless choice for any home so it was a natural fit for our brand. Start with key pieces of furniture to build up the perfect county look, which can be updated easily with accessories year after year.

These are just two of the five fabulous collections – we’ll be revealing more soon, so be sure to check back here. In the meantime, happy shopping with us!