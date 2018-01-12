Get the Modern Glamour look with these four key buys

Rich, opulent colours and decadent textures combine to create a smart and luxurious space designed for sophisticated lounging

The Modern Glamour theme is a firm favourite here at Idealhome.co.uk. If you adore rich colour palettes, lashings of gold and decadent textures, then you’re sure to love this collection.

The collection’s mix of opulent colours and decadent textures combines to help create a smart and luxurious space designed for lounging in style. The colour palette is a fusion of rich purple, vibrant teal, emerald green and metallics – all perfect for adding an instantly luxe feel to interiors. Need a hand in making a start? You can’t go wrong with these pieces from the Ideal Home collection at Very.

The coffee table

This chic and stylish coffee table is sure to attract the attention of your all your guests… long before you set a tray of coffee and cake on its shiny surface! It is big enough to make a statement, yet simple enough not to overwhelm the room.

Buy now: Ideal Home Pisa Coffee Table, from £199, Very

The ceiling light

Whether your style is traditional or modern this light is suitable for all looks thanks it’s art-deco-meets-contemporary design. The brass finish adds an element of traditional style while the clean lines and simple glass lamps give a modern feel to this statement chandelier.

Buy now: Ideal Home Charleston ceiling light, from £99.99, Very

The table lamp

The teardrop shape and reflective surface of the Bergamo table lamp is a stunning example of modern glamour and unrivalled opulence. Hints of chrome will add a touch of sophistication to your space, while the wide shade diffuses the light and creates an inviting ambience.

Buy now: Ideal Home Bergamo table lamp, £49.99, Very

The cushion

Add sumptuous style to your sofa or armchair with this quilted velvet cushion. It’s available in a choice of 4 colours – purple, ochre, emerald green, or the neutral tones of grey – so it’s easy to find one that matches your space. Texture is a key trend this season, making it ideal for those dark and dreary winter nights.

Buy now: Ideal Home Quilted Velvet Cushion, £14.99, Very

What are you waiting for? Add a touch of modern glamour to your home now.