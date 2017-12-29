Get the Simple Scandi look with these five key buys

Put together an on-trend Scandi scheme in an instant with Ideal Home and Very

A classic look that doesn’t scrimp on character, we think a Scandi scheme is particularly suited to family homes thanks to its pops of fun colour and eye-catching geometric patterns.

Try it anywhere – in a living room, kitchen, playroom bedroom or study. You can start relatively small and layer up the look as much as you dare. And these pieces from our collection at Very are the perfect jumping-off point.

The armchair

The contoured design of this chair just begs you to sit in it. You could tone the colour down with a sheepskin rug, but if citrus really isn’t your thing, the chair also comes in grey and blush pink.

Buy now: Ideal Home Papillion Contour Fabric Accent Chair, £249, Very

The mirror

The quickest and easiest way to make any room feel bigger is to add a mirror – and this hexagonal design also makes a modern Scandi statement.

Buy now: Ideal Home Hexagonal Wall Mirror, £99.99, Very

The vases

Pop this pair on a table or windowsill for an instant hit of Scandi style. Fill them with simple flowers, a few sprigs of eucalyptus or leave them empty – they’re pretty enough!

Buy now: Ideal Home Diamond Effect Vases – Set of 2, £24.99, Very

The side table

Millenial pink is having a moment, so why not add a splash of it to your living room with this table? Copper feet give this piece extra glamour.

Buy now: Ideal Home Teddy side table in pink, £39, Very

The cushion

Transform your sofa into a modern Scandi spot with a scattering of Very’s Geo pattern cushions. You could pick out its tones of pale pink, duck egg blue, mustard, grey and white triangles in other soft furnishings or even wallpaper or paint?

Buy now: Ideal Home Scandi Geo Cushion, £14.99, Very

