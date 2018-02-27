With spring on the horizon yet snow on the ground, what home buys should we choose?

As the seasons become increasingly interchangeable our spring wardrobe needs to work harder – we’re not just talking about our clothes. New season buys for our homes also have to be more than just beautiful, they must be practical too. that brings us nicely to spring buys to keep warm, who’d have thought it?

There’s nothing worse than feeling the cold indoors. As I write this it’s minus degrees and bright sunshine, but only half an hour ago it was a wintry snow blizzard. There is no predicting the good old British weather. Make your home prepared for all seasons in one day we say.

Here are the spring home accessories to suit all seasons…

Cosy throw to keep warm

The humble throw should be a staple in our homes all year round. Throws are so versatile, draped over any piece of furniture they add a fresh hit of colour. On a practical note the minute you detect a chill in the air you can wrap up warm. The key to making it feel and look fresh for spring is embracing an on-trend shade, one that works well with your existing decor.

The soft delicious pink Alexia throw is the perfect way to add Scandi-softness to any living space this spring.

Buy now: Alexia Throw, £29.99, Very

Irresistible sheets

When the weather turns how many of us are tempted to stay in bed all day? Dress beds with gorgeous sheets and the temptation could be even greater. Staying under the duvet for a little longer is a sure way to keep warm. The gorgeous colour palette on the Ophelia bedding gives it a subtle hint of modern Scandi-style. Bright, bold and beautiful, this bedding set is ideal to introduce a fresh new look to bedrooms for spring.

Buy now: Ophelia Brights Duvet Cover Set, from £25, Very

Statement rug

Textured rugs add warm underfoot, often still needed in warmer months. In addition to practical warmth, adding colour and pattern to floors is an instant cheat for transforming a space. A statement rug is low cost maximum impact

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Broken Blocks Rug, £42.99, Very

Here’s to interiors staying both stylish and warm during the cold spells!