Dibley Manor from the much-loved TV series is for sale but the interior is NOT what you’d expect…

It was the setting for one of the best loved British comedies since Absolutely Fabulous and a symbol of the traditional village community rocked by the appearance of a vivacious female vicar. Missenden House, the gorgeous Grade II listed Georgian house that featured as Dibley Manor in the TV series, The Vicar of Dibley, is on the market for over £3 million. But despite its historic appearance, the modern interior of this real Buckinghamshire home would shock Dibley Councillor David Horton almost as much as Geraldine’s arrival

Built in 1729 for a prosperous East India merchant, the house has been extended and refurbished several times over the centuries. The current owners restored and remodelled the property to its current state, with a contemporary finish on original period features.

The double-fronted home flaunts three reception rooms, eight bedrooms, two annexes and multiple garages. There is also a wine cellar, gym and a show-stopping all-glass conservatory.

A modern family kitchen lies at the centre of the house, with sleek, stainless steel fittings, ‘blue pearl’ granite worktops, a breakfast bar and an Aga.

This contemporary style is echoed throughout the house, which is filled with an abundance of natural light thanks to large sash windows. Brightly coloured modern furniture stands out against the white, wood-panelled walls in the drawing room and dining room. This juxtaposes the regal atmosphere created by large fireplaces, ornate cornicing and stained glass panels depicting King Henry I and Charles I in the library.

But the main selling point is the beautifully landscaped gardens, laid-out like a series of ‘rooms’ to compliment the house. There is also a Zen garden, designed by former Chelsea Flower Show winner, Christopher Bradley-Hole, a traditional lawn, a potager garden and a children’s climbing area, according to the listing.

The landmark property belongs to the picturesque Chiltern village of Little Missenden, which has also been the setting for Midsomer Murders, as well as the village in the Vicar of Dibley.