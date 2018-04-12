Take a look around this stunning renovated home in Bath

West Wood house is a fine example of an extensively renovated Victorian semi-detached family home

West Wood house is the property of dreams. This grand house is situated in the highly desirable area of Lansdown, in the picturesque Georgian city of Bath. The stunning family home, set over four floors, comprises a generous living room, family room, study, kitchen/breakfast room and five bedrooms.

This picture-perfect family home benefits from stylishly refurbished interiors, southerly city views, gardens in excess of a third of an acre. The colour palette is neutral throughout, making the space feel like a blank canvas to stamp your own personality.

Take a tour of West Wood house

From the exterior you can see the period features that add charm to this house, such as the ornate large windows.

Welcome home. Wouldn’t it be lovely to walk into this grand hallway and call it home.

The generous kitchen feels modern thanks to the grey gloss units and sleek black worktops.

The dining area off the kitchen provides the perfect family space. An extension with bi-folding doors allow you direct access to the garden, helping to bring a feel of the outdoors in.

The light paint shade on the walls accentuates the dark wood floorboards. An upholstered French bed suits this chic bedroom perfectly.

This double bedroom on the top floor has a spectacular feature roof.

This grand home is currently on the market with Savills Bath, with a guide price of £275,000,000

Is the hustle and bustle of Bath town center not selling it to you? Fear not this home is ideally positioned between town and country, with plenty of surrounding rural countryside.