First there was ‘Hygge’, then ‘Lagom’ and now this. Read on to find out how to embrace the Dutch art of gezellig in your home.

It’s safe to say that both hygge and lagom have had their share of the limelight, but gezellig – the Dutch ethos of embracing everything cosy and creating a sense of belonging and togetherness – is the trend we’ll be embracing this autumn/winter. Togetherness has been a key theme this year, and the gezellig philosophy reminds people to slow down, live in the moment and spend time with loved ones in a cosy environment.

One such brand championing the trend is Dutch lifestyle brand Hema, who are on a mission to inspire Brits with their gezellig (pronounced ‘heh-sell-ick’) philosophy. They are encouraging us to remember how important it is to surround ourselves with good energy and company, and to enjoy indulgent and comforting treats on a regular basis.

‘Gezellig is a long-term lifestyle or ethos that the Dutch live by,’ says Tanja Soeter, Creative Director at Hema. ‘It’s all about the little things that create a loving, happier home – it need not be expensive or pretentious.’

‘It is essentially the simple things in life, such as a nice tin of stroopwafells on the table, alongside a cup of tea or a simple bit of bunting put up around your garden whilst surrounding yourself with friends and being near the warmth of a cosy firepit. Creating a sense of belonging and togetherness is in essence the main aim of a gezellig lifestyle.’

Here are Tanja’s top tips for capturing the gezellig feeling at home:

1. Introduce soft textures

‘As temperatures plummet, no excuse is needed to wrap up warmer, but the key is to surround yourself with the softest, cosiest textiles around. Chunky knit throws are a given, but if you’re looking to hibernate why not also add some soft cushions and a sheepskin rug to create a perfectly plush refuge from the wind and rain.’

2. Add some greenery

‘If you’re looking to conjure an oasis of calm and colour in your home, vibrant flowers and lush foliage are a great idea. Pair these with some of Hema’s eye-catching yet affordable vases scattered throughout to bring warmth and light into your sanctuary all year round.’

3. Lighten up

‘To brighten up the darker days, strategically place mood lighting to transform your home into a cosy paradise. Nothing is quite as idyllic as an array of fairy lights and scented candles to lighten up your home as the days get shorter.’

4. Share meals with your loved ones

‘As gatherings move indoors, the gezellig ethos of bringing loved ones together for tasty feasts takes centre stage. Serve up warming soups and stews in Hema’s colourful crockery and you’ll be sure to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces. For a typically Dutch affair, don’t forget the stroopwafels (syrup waffles) served with a piping hot cup of tea!’

Now the days are getting shorter and the evening’s are darker, wwe can’t wait to add a touch of gezellig to our homes.