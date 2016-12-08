Why 2017 is the year of the ‘Mandle’

The Mandle. It might sound like a lesser-known creature from David Attenborough’s Planet Earth series, but (sadly?) it’s not. No, Mandles are the hot mini interiors trend for 2017 so, without further ado, it’s time to put down your tapers, set aside your pillars, hide away your tea lights…and let us introduce you properly to the Man Candle. You see what they did there?

Although masculine, woody fragrances have always been part of the scented candle offering, it seems that this year high street and high-end brands alike have decided to push them front and centre in their home accessories collections. Deep, heady essential oils combined with clean-cut, tailored styling and branding are the order of the day.

With that in mind, here are a selection of the most seductive (do we mean dark, handsome and brooding?) mandles pour hommes on sale right now. They could be a perfect Christmas gift, or even your Secret Santa saviour, but one’s thing for sure – they’re definitely better than a pair of socks!

1. A Mandle for All Seasons

Let your adventurous spirit run free! Warm cloves and light ginger mixed with the freshness of sweet tobacco and mint tea – it’s basically a trip into the great outdoors when you light this candle. Except, you get to enjoy it in the comfort of your own home…

British Expedition Signature Candle, £30, Charles Farris

2. The Cabin of Curiosities

Create a sense of being in a cabin in the woods, with this hand-poured candle’s blend of green balsam fir, wood smoke and musky Patchouli. Basically, it’s a long way from East London (where these mandles are hand-poured)!

Smoke and Musk soy candle, £20, Earl of East London at Trouva

3. Man United

Scents of pink pepper, cardamom, frankincense, clove, patchouli and guaiacwood conjure up a comforting and spicy fragrance, and set a heady mood in the room where this candle is burning.

Unity candle, £40, Legna London

4. The Candles of Kings

Cire Trudon – the oldest candle makers in the world – have long been a favourite with powerful men, having found favour early on in the court of Louis XV. This Ernesto candle plays on notes of rum, oak, clover, leather and tobacco, to create a powerful, masculine scent. Vive la Mandle Revolution!

Ernesto Scented Candle, £62, Cire Trudon at Liberty

5. Vine Romance

Mimicking the flavours and aromas found in your favourite wine varieties, and poured into a votive created from recycled wine bottles, you could never describe this as a girly candle! As well as winning points for environmentally conscious packaging, this Merlot candle has a lovely bouquet: notes of pomegranate, plum, violet, rose and vanilla. Sweet.

Merlot soy wax candle, £25, Rewined

6. You got a light?

These handmade American candles are already a cult product, but this masculine scent is actually their bestseller! More than merely alliterative, the combination of Teakwood & Tobacco creates a beautifully bold and complex scent.