Orla Kiely’s new 70s-inspired garden range is totally groovy

Bring the outside in with Wild & Wolf’s new home and gardening range by the queen of prints, Orla Kiely

With the temperature rising (finally) and the days staying lighter for longer, our need to be outside intensifies as we all strive to get as much of the good-old outdoors as possible. But on the more than frequent days when the weather isn’t all sunshine and sangria, bringing prints and patterns into your home is a sure fire way to keep the feeling of summer alive until the heat wave kicks in. And there’s nothing hotter right now than the 70s trend – a look that designer Orla Kiely has been championing long before it became everybody’s fave decade.

This vibrant range includes hanging plant pots, herb pots and fabric plant bags as well as enamel mugs and plates featuring the iconic designer’s instantly recognisable retro floral motifs.

Whether it’s the mint for your mojito or a sprig of coriander to add to a salad, fresh herbs are essential for adding flavour and fragrance to your summer feasts and growing your own is the best way to get them at their very freshest and to add some greenery to a patio or balcony space.

Orla Kiely 70s Herb Pots with Tray – 70s Flower Oval – Set of 3, £44.95, Wild & Wolf at John Lewis

Feeling green-fingered and want to display your houseplants in a more contemporary way? Then these flower plant bags are the perfect answer and come in a variety of colours and sizes.

Orla Kiely 70s Flower plant bags, from £22, Wild & Wolf at John Lewis

Who says your garden tool box shouldn’t be pretty? This design is not only practical, but downright stylish, too.

Orla Kiely 70s Flower tool box in dandelion yellow £45, Wild & Wolf at John Lewis

Serve up a treat on this retro-inspired enamel plate. It is available in a variety of on-trend colours, so mix and match contrasting shades for optimum impact – the more the merrier!

Orla Kiely 70s Flower Enamel Plate in Apple, £15, Wild & Wolf at John Lewis

Renowned for her retro-inspired patterns and playful approach to design, Orla Kiely champions the very best of 70s styling, and this enamel mug is no different.

Orla Kiely 70s Flower Enamel Mug in Persimmon Orange, £12.95, Wild & Wolf at John Lewis

The Orla Kiely x Wild & Wolf range will be available at John Lewis in early May.