Win prizes worth over £10,000!

In celebration of the Ideal Home Show at London Olympia 24th March until 9th April 2017, we are giving away fantastic prizes for your home worth over £10,000



For your chance to win, simply click on the link to enter.

Win a Belling Farmhouse or Cookcentre Range Cooker up to the value of £1049. Enter here.

Win the perfect start with an eve mattress worth £599. Enter here.

Win the ultimate Spring Cleaning bundle with BISSELL worth £1000. Enter here.

Win a Char-Broil BBQ £389.99 and enjoy the flavour of a true American BBQ. Enter here.



Win 1 of 3 brand new GROHE Essence Professional kitchen taps WORTH £359. Enter here.

Win £200 to spend on any Slate Veneer sheets and samples from Lite Stone. Enter here.



Create and win your own rug worth £1,000 with Alternative Flooring’s Make Me A Rug. Enter here.

Win a Premium Ikon™ Trio Kingsize Mattress worth £999 from Komfi UK. Enter here.

Win 1 of 4 Triton Kensey Mixer Showers worth £275. Enter here.



Terms and condition: See each competition link for full competition terms and conditions