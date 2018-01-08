Inspired by Gary Oldman Golden Globe-winning turn in Our Darkest Hour? Why not snap up a flat on the same square as Winston Churchill's home

How would you like to live in an apartment in the same street that was once home to our Greatest Briton? No, we’re not talking Downing Street, but this flat in Eccleston Square is the next best thing. Located next door to Winston Churchill’s former townhouse in London, this pied-à-terre has just gone up for sale for £895,000 with Savills.

Another historic home: 17th century watermill goes on sale for just under one million

Sir Winston lived in a house at Eccleston Square for four years from 1909 until 1913, during which time he served as Home Secretary and First Lord of the Admiralty. His two eldest children were born there – Diana arrived in 1909, followed by Randolph in 1911 – and the family stayed until Sir Winston was offered even grander digs at the Government-owned Admiralty House. Outside, you can see the Blue Plaque that commemorates the late Prime Minister’s residence.

The Pimlico apartment takes up the second floor of number 35. And while it only has one bedroom, the rooms are as generously proportioned as the big man himself! Take the living room, which would make a great room for entertaining. Whether you choose to discuss the great political issues of the day or last night’s Celebrity Big Brother is up to you!

It looks out onto a fabulous view of the square below – the same vista Sir Winston would have enjoyed more than 100 years ago.

Back inside now, and into the kitchen that leads off the main living area. A sleek hob and stainless steel ovens complement contemporary SieMatic units.

A little bit of history: Dunkirk spirit – Thames houseboat used in Christopher Nolan’s Hollywood blockbuster is for sale for £425,000

It’s a world away from the kitchen Sir Winston was used to. Then again, he did once say ‘To improve is to change, so to be perfect is to change often.’

Equally modern is the apartment’s sole bedroom, with its wall-to-wall wardrobe.

We’re sure Winston would approve of the patriotic window treatments in the bathroom!

Read all about them: These are the nation’s favourite famous homes

Video Of The Week

The apartment is all ready to move into, with a long lease of 123 years. But if you’re thinking of carrying out any renovations, keep these wise words from Winston in mind. ‘We shall not fail or falter. We shall not weaken or tire. Neither the sudden shock of battle nor the long-drawn trials of vigilance and exertion will wear us down. Give us the tools and we will finish the job.’