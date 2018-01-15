Snap up some big smelly candles for a fraction of their usual price

The January sales may be coming to an end – but there are still some great bargains to be had. Take these large Yankee Candles, which one savvy shopper has spotted in her local Asda store for just £3.

She has kindly shared her find on the Hotukdeals Facebook page, so we can all try and get our hands on these cut-price candles. Thank you madam!

The deal seems to be available at selected Asda stores and on certain candles only – other users posted replies to say the candles are selling for £10 in their local branches, down from £14, so you’ll need luck on your side to bag a big discount! Still, it’s worth a look if you’re planning a trip to the supermarket anyway.

This 538g Spiced Winter Berries Large candle is one of the fragrances on sale. It’s also available online, where it’s been reduced from £14 to £10. So not quite as big a saving, but still worth seeking out!

Buy now: Large Yankee Candle, Spiced Winter Berries, £10, Asda

Part of Yankee Candle’s ‘Home Inspiration’ diffusion line, the Asda candles are slightly smaller than Yankee’s signature jar candles, which weigh in at 638g. But they are very much the real deal!

If you miss out on the reduced candles, there are still some keenly priced gift sets to tempt you. We have our eye on this cute Spring -themed set of six candles. A great introduction to the Yankee Candle brand, it features votives in classic fragrances such as White Jasmine and Spring Love.

Buy now: Yankee Candle Gift Set (6-pack), £8, Asda

Or you could head down to your local B&M, which stocks the Yankee Candle Simply Home range. It’s currently selling a large (538g) Grapefruit fragranced Yankee Candle for just £8.99!

In store now: Yankee Candle Large Tumbler Candle in Grapefruit, £8.99, B&M

If there’s one thing guaranteed to cheer you up through a cold, wet January, it’s a sweetly scented home. So go on, treat yourself!