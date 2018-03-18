Yankee Candle is launching two new yummy scents for Easter

They're egg-stra special!

If you’re looking to enjoy a low-calorie Easter, we have just the thing. It’s a lip-smacking new collection from Yankee Candle, featuring two very tasty fragrances that will satisfy any sweet cravings, without the need to chow down hard on Creme Eggs.

The first is just too cute to resist…

Called White Chocolate Bunnies, this sweet treat of a candle combines the aromas of creamy white chocolate and vanilla. And it even has cute little kissing bunnies on the front. Who could resist its charms? Not us.

You can enjoy your Bunnies in all the classic Yankee Candle sizes – but the one we’ll be hopping off to buy is this large candle. At £23.99, it’s not cheap, but it does burn for up to 150 hours, all the while releasing its chocolatey goodness. And you can buy two for £35 and save yourself £13.

Buy now: White Chocolate Bunnies Large Jar Candle, £23.99, Yankee Candle

If bunnies aren’t your thing – well, we’ve all seen what happened in Watership Down – perhaps Yankee’s brand-new Sweet Candies candle is your perfect pick? Designed to smell just like an old-fashioned sweet shop, the scents of cherry, apple and lemon are all in the mix. Yum.

Fancy trying both? There’s also a cute gift set. Featuring White Chocolate Bunnies, Sweet Candies and Vanilla Cupcake votives, it comes with a pretty pink votive holder. Buy it as a gift, or keep it to yourself and make it the centrepiece of your Easter celebrations.

Buy now: 3 Votives and 1 Holder Gift Set, £9.99, Yankee Candle

‘Easter is a time of year that holds precious memories for many people, and when it comes to Easter treats, the trend of alternative gifting continues to grow,’ says Hannah Jenkins, a marketing director at Yankee Candle. ‘What better way to celebrate the traditionally sugar-filled season than with our brand new Sweet Candies fragrance? It’s sure to evoke happy reminders of childhood trips to the sweet store.’