It's billed as one of the biggest toy innovation of the year, set to shake up the toy industry and transform how we build with Lego

Zuru Mayka Toy Block Tape has officially launched in the UK and is already in hot demand, with stores predicted to sell more than 1 million metres of tape in the first 10 weeks. So what’s it all about?

It’s a simple but ingenious concept. The tape instantly transforms virtually any surface into a base for toy building blocks, figures and accessories. One side is a bendable surface with a toy block pattern to build on, which is compatible with all leading toy block brands. The reverse side features a re-useable adhesive strip that can be cut to size depending on where you wish to use it – on walls, round corners, tabletops or even under tables.

Mayka tape

Buy Now: Mayka Toy Block Building Tape, £14.99 for 2 meters, Smyths

Nick Mowbray, co-CEO of Zuru says of the quirky design, ‘It really is an exceptionally clever and transformational product which will encourage kids to get back to basics with their play, away from the lure of screens’

With our home-loving hats on we can’t help but think this clever tape will equal far less Lego heads and limbs scattered on the carpet, wreaking havoc for poor Hoovers everywhere.

 

Who doesn’t love Lego, even when it’s for the kids, the grown-ups can’t help but play! Take for instance the adorable example of David Beckham, who spent five painstaking days building the rather ambitious Disney castle for his daughter Harper. Seriously, could he be any cuter?

Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited 🤓🙈😆

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Ta da! It may have taken him hours but wow, what little one wouldn’t be over the moon with that effort.

1am done… Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Stick Mayka tape to this and get building: The treehouse that will have every child happily climbing into bed.

The possibilities of fun with building blocks was already pretty endless, but with thanks to the addition of some Mayka tape things just got even more epic. Where will you be building yours?

