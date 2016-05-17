10 of the best British manufacturers that celebrate country style

Meet the manufacturers recognising the best in Britain's home-grown materials, talented craftspeople and precious heritage...

Marlborough Tiles

Located in Wiltshire on the bank of the River Kennet, Marlborough Tiles is one of England’s last remaining traditional tile manufacturers. Founded 80 years ago by two creative schoolteachers who shared a passion for ceramic painting, the company is now in it’s third generation of family ownership. Each handpainted tile is signed and hallmarked by the artist – the perfect backdrop in a country kitchen.

Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Company

Stephen and Amanda Oldfield set up their business after failing to find suitable iron beds for their sons, Jack and Harry. Ten years on and the family now specialise in designing and creating quality beds with a lifetime guarantee, each individually handcrafted by local craftsmen from a converted barn in Norfolk. The traditional Charlotte frame is our favourite, available in a choice of sizes and colours.

Melin Tregwynt

In a remote wooded valley on the Pembrokeshire coast sits Melin Tregwynt, a quaint whitewashed wool mill built in the 17th century. Local farmers at that time would bring their fleeces to be spun into yarn and woven into warm and hardwearing woollens. Today, the yarn comes from slightly further afield, but the age-old weaving techniques remain the same. From blankets and cushions to lampshades and rugs, traditional Welsh pattern is at the heart of every piece.

Dean Forge

Founded in 1969 in the charming village of Dean Prior, deep in rural Devonshire, Dean Forge is run by father and son team Michael and Simon Chew. They manufacture and install traditional wood stoves, including their own beautiful handcrafted range in which each design is named after a local beauty spot. We love the Dartmoor Baker, a traditional woodburner combined with a compact oven.

Roberts Radio

In 1940, just eight years after founding Roberts Radio, owner Harry Roberts received a letter telling him that Queen Elizabeth (the late Queen Mother) had just bought one of his latest designs from Harrods in London. The company now holds Royal Warrants from both the present Queen and the Prince of Wales’ households. To combine the latest in sound technology and style, the company recently collaborated with iconic British brand, Liberty. Three heritage prints from the Flowers of Liberty range currently bloom on the classic Revival radio.

Arthur Price

Creating beautiful cutlery has been a passion at this Birmingham manufacturer for four generations, with founder, Arthur Price, setting up the business in 1902.

Renowned worldwide for quality craftsmanship, the company has been awarded two Royal Warrants and has created bespoke silverware for the Titanic, Concorde and The Savoy. We love the tactile Rivelin collection, designed by Sophie Conran and inspired by the river of the same name in the Pennines.

John Lewis of Hungerford

Having discovered woodcraft at the age of five, John Lewis’s interest in traditional cabinetmaking grew over the years. In 1972, he opened a workshop in the Berkshire market town of Hungerford with an aim to design, craft and install beautiful home furniture that’s built to last. Now based in rural Oxfordshire, the skilled team of carpenters, cabinetmakers and painters work together, handcrafting luxury fitted kitchens, bedrooms and furniture.

Catchpole & Rye

Based in Kent, this British company is best known for producing beautiful cast iron baths using traditional methods, all hand finished to perfection. We love the elegant Bain de Bateau; inspired by a 19th century tub, it’s a striking centrepiece for your country bathroom.

Video Of The Week

Everhot

The first Everhot range was made 35 years ago in Gloucestershire by Managing Director Guy Doring’s father in an attempt to find a low-cost and energy efficient way of heating and running his home. They come in an array of sizes and colours. From the ovens to the induction hobs, individual parts of the Everhot can be controlled, making it an eco-friendly choice that combines the control and versatility of modern cooking with the even baking and winter warmth of a traditional range.

Parker & Farr

This luxury furniture manufacturer prides itself on having a quality approach to craftsmanship and still uses the same traditional upholstery techniques today as when it first launched, back in 1950. Each piece is handmade to order from their small workshop situated in Long Eaton, the original home of upholstery, and is available in a range of exclusive fabrics.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

******