10 questions with…Lucy Ward from Trouva

In our interview series, we talk to our favourite bloggers and experts about their trend predictions and styles. Here, we meet Lucy Ward, managing director at Trouva

1. Which trend would you like to see the back of – and why?

It’s not a trend as such, but I’ve never been a fan of extravagant luxury or ostentatious design. It’s a world away from my own style.

2. Which key trends should we be looking out for come summer?

Silent colours

This summer it’s about stripping your colour palette back. Think soft grey, natural, black and white colours to create an ambient calm in any home. Where bright colours shout loudly, a ‘silent’ colour palette creates a subtle statement.

Japanese design

Draw inspiration from the Far East. Simplicity and functionality is at the heart of Japanese design and I love that nothing is without purpose and place.

3. Where do you find your inspiration?

I find my inspiration from Trouva’s community of hundreds of independent, bricks-and-mortar boutiques. Behind the doors of our 300+ boutiques are some of the most inspiring creatives and best buyers in the world.

4. Predicting trends is big business. How does trend forecasting work?

We work very closely with our boutique owners to find out what their customers are loving on the shop floor. In return, we provide them with information about what customers from around the world are looking at from their curated collections online. The combination of identifying offline and online trend patterns is very powerful for our community of independent retailers and gives us the best chance of securing an independent future.

5. Can you share your top decorating/design tips?

A fresh lick of paint can transform any room. Also, don’t be afraid to experiment with colour when painting your walls, front door or outdoor space.

6. Which part of your job excites you the most?

Uncovering an independent retailer that we didn’t know about before is incredibly exciting. I love sharing a new boutique that we’ve discovered on Trouva as it means our boutique-loving customers from around the world can explore it for themselves.

7. How do you decide which products and independent boutiques to feature on Trouva?

We search for boutiques that have a real vision and their own unique identity. Not only do they stock distinctive, design-led products but offer a fantastic customer-experience too, which we then bring to life and curate online.

8. Describe your style in three words:

Clean, characterful and modern.

9. What’s the most common decorating mistake you see?

Clutter. Quality over quantity is key. Find distinctive pieces you love and will treasure for a long time.

10. What interiors objects are you currently lusting over?

At the moment I love basket bags, not only as the perfect accessory for Summer, but they look great as a wall hanging in a bedroom against a clean backdrop. I’m lusting over this one from T&Shop boutique. For my bathroom, I’m considering investing in a timeless and contemporary circular mirror, similar to this one with it’s beautiful brass frame. Finally, I’m about to embrace on a kitchen project and I’m obsessed with de-saturated coloured tiles to create a slightly softer ambience.

