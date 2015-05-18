6 ways to go bold with blowsy blooms

Inspired by the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, big and blowsy blooms are high on the country style list this season. From painterly rugs to clever wallpaper craft, Country Homes & Interiors show you how to make your home flourish in time for summer.

Introduce a touch of drama

Add the wow-factor to living and drawing rooms with rich claret and crimson shades, matched with the warmth of worn leather. Traditional tongue-and-groove paneling and a soft button-back sofa add an air of lived-in grandeur to any room scheme.

Hudson Leather two-seater sofa, from £1,800, Laura Ashley. Cassandra fabric (tablecloth and cushion), £61 a metre, Designers Guild.

Sleep in style

Make up your bed with striking bed linen. This bedlinen features hand-painted bouquets inspired by flowers found in wild country gardens. Place little bunches of similar blooms in coloured glass bottles for a pretty bedside table display.

Amrapeli Peony duvet cover, £70, Designer’s Guild at Amara.

Go for a hint of print

Get creative with bright floral wallpaper. Cover the back of open shelving to give books and ornaments a pretty backdrop, or hang in hidden spaces (such as your under-stair cupboard) for an unexpected hit of pattern every time you open the door.

For a range of floral wallpapers, try WallpaperDirect.

Lay a country table

Rustic floral linens make for perfect tablecloths when it comes to outdoor dining. Shade the table with a striped canopy and opt for chunky crockery for a bohemian flourish.

For outdoor dining furniture, try John Lewis.

Love painterly pattern

Fi Douglas of Bluebellgray aims to

recreate floral-filled summers with her watercolour designs. Invest in a

beautiful rug, perfect for injecting a strong pop of

colour into any room.

Cait rug, from £899, Bluebellgray at Amara.

Opt for chateau chic

Mix finely drawn florals, cameo patterns and blowsy blooms in small- and large-scale designs to bring old-time elegance up to date. Greyed-up shades are key to giving this country style a modern touch, whilst blended rose petal pastels keep it pretty.

Video Of The Week

For similar floral wallpaper, try Sanderson at John Lewis.

Liked this? For more inspiration visit the Country Homes & Interiors homepage.

******