It’s a boating life: Unique Airbnb property lets you sleep on a retired RNLI Lifeboat

Ideal Home
By

Wake up on the calm waterways with stunning highland views in this £50-a-night lifeboat

Love the coast? Then we have found your ideal Airbnb property – a moored RNLI lifeboat in the middle of the Scottish Hebrides.

For £50 a night, you and five friends could hunker down on the Alexandra Lifeboat and enjoy a peaceful stay on the waterfront – and not bump into a soul for miles.

Whilst the retired service boat has a celebrated history – being part of the rescue effort that saved a 65-ton ship off the coast of Norfolk – nowadays she’s taking things a little easier and has set up home on the Cuan Sound, northwest Scotland.

After being bought and re-homed by the Fothergill family, the 6-berth boat underwent a slight transformation to make it more comfortable than in her working days.

The red and blue beauty, which sits prominently on the grassy landscape, is now fitted with a few essentials to make your stay comfortable, without losing her history or character.

A central table area has been fitted for everyone to huddle around after a long day of exploration, and a small kitchen fitted with fridge, microwave, kettle and hob provides everything you need to whip up a hearty Scottish meal.

The owners have also kitted out a nearby timber cove with a toilet and shower facilities.

Outside, a stunning vista spoils guests with sights of the calm waterway that separates the jagged hills of Seil Island and the craggy mountaintops on Luing Island.

Sounds pretty idyllic to us.

