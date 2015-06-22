Beautiful Botanics: 7 fresh ways to bring the outside in

Embrace the beauty of the great-outdoors with these clever ways to bring the beautiful botanical feel into your home.

Create a cool and calming feel to the bedroom with this gorgeous bedding set from Marks and Spencer. Teaming vivid shades of lime and forest greens against a black background, along with the fern motif instantly brings a feeling of jungle fever into your home.

This striking Metro armchair from Delcor will make a stylish statement in any living room. Featuring a deep seat, high arms but a low back to create a sense of space, it would work perfectly in a loft or apartment.

For a more glamorous take on the botanical look, why not invest in this beautiful gold leaf pendant light from Alexander and Pearl? Hang this timeless piece over a dining table for a sophisticated feel or even in a bathroom or cloakroom to create a real style statement.

Give walls the wow factor with a stunning botanical wallpaper. Perfect in a hallway or entrance space to seamlessly merge the feeling of the outside with your interior, for similar try WallpaperDirect.com

Feeling green fingered and want to display your houseplants in a more contemporary way? Then these acrylic rope plant pot holders are the perfect answer and come in a variety of colours and sizes. From Eleanor Bolton

Soften doorways and separate space with a plant-patterned curtain hung on a simple wooden pole. House of Hackney has a fabulous range of palm printed fabrics, starting at £75 per metre.

Video Of The Week

A tiny living garden that takes little effort or skill to look after? Yes please! If the thought of keeping plants healthy (or even alive) scares you senseless, then instead keeping succulents in a glass terrarium is the answer for you, as they don’t need watering and are happy in most inside temperatures. This one comes complete with plant for just £65 from Berry Red.

Liked this? Then check out our 6 ways to make your ouside space look amazing.

******