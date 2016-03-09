Forget Christmas wreaths, now it's all about the Easter garland. Here are a few of our favourite Easter wreaths to inspire you

Easter wreaths in bright colours are beginning to appear on front doors as the country steps into spring.

From new spring buds to painted eggs, sugary treats and bright pops of colour, here are the best Easter wreath ideas to inspire you for the long bank holiday weekend.

Daffodils are a national symbol for spring so they are definitely required if you’re making a blooming beautiful floral display. We love how this wreath is covered in bouquets of tiny daffs that are secured in all directions. Don’t miss our daffodil decorating ideas.

Show off the fruits of your labour, quite literally, by adding a few frosted berries, apples or pears to your door ornament. Whether fake or real, this juicy treat will add a splash of colour to your knocker.

Create a dual purpose wreath by turning it into a string-board to hold your Easter cards too. If you use dried flowers you can even keep the wreath up long after the holidays end.

We are all culprits of eating too many sweets after our 40 day fast, but if you can spare a few, this circular display of sugar-coated treats is a dainty decoration. Hang it from chairs, handles or interior doors.

Spring has arrived and has brought a bloom of budding flowers. Get creative and add as many petals as you can to a grand showstopper hanging from your door.

Before the Easter Bunny visits, make some homemade wreaths using the most traditional symbol of the holiday – eggs. Hollowed hen eggs have been coloured in beautiful pastel tones and sit in a spindly caging alongside birds.

Get kids to make their own wreaths over the bank holiday weekend to keep them entertained. Try a basic wicker ring and plenty of flowers.

We love the idea of hanging this dainty wreath from a bird box. The twisted twigs, patterned feathers and natural elements of the wreath are perfect for the time of year.

Paper flowers in rainbow colours will swing beautifully in a light spring breeze this Easter. Another great project for the kids and far easier to maintain and make than a real floral wreath.