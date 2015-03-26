Got an urge for some retail therapy? Treat your home to a trend fix from these high-street fashion stores that have stepped into interiors

H&M, Zara and French Connection. When you think of these fashion-forward brands, it’s their trend-led clothing collections that instantly spring to mind, but now they’re taking their design credentials inside and making a name for themselves in interiors too.

H&M

H&M launched its homeware in the UK in 2009 and its super-affordable collections include the staple Basic collection. In that oh-so-effortlessly stylish Scandi look, the bedding, bathroom and cushions have a simple palette with a key seasonal tone in the mix, in gorgeous textures such as linen and velvet.

Products from a selection, from £7.99, H&M

Their fast-moving collections are really eye-catching, with seasonal looks that are bang on trend (if not ahead of the game). But don’t hang about if you like the products, as once the season changes, so does the stock. Check out the amazing array of accessories, tableware and storage – we defy you not to start filling your basket!

Products from a selection, from £3.99, H&M

Zara Home

Zara Home began selling homeware in the UK February 2009. The strong seasonal looks range from the often colourful to the muted, smart and sophisticated; either way they are always unique. Our top tip: don’t miss the occasional furniture, as you’ll find affordable little gems to add real character to your rooms.

Saiboat tableware, from £5.99, Zara Home

The tableware, textiles and ceramics from the new collection give a feeling of a luxurious world tour: from a sea-inspired retreat; a twist on a French chateau with toile de Jouy in fresh raspberry, pumpkin mustard or green; the traditional Garden of Eden with prints in lemon yellow and floral delights and the smart Hotel style, with masculine hints of amber, leather and traditional white linen.

French Connection

French Connection is a relative newbie when it comes to the homeware branch of the brand, launching in 2012. Nevertheless, it has placed a firm stamp on its signature style. The industrial-chic furniture and lighting is pared back but with attention-to-design details that set them apart and gives them a trend-setting edge.

Products from a selection, from £45, French Connection

Rustic materials are given a smart finish, which can be seen in the collections Contemporary Eclectic, Industrial Accents and Parisian chic. The use of reclaimed wood, marble and metal fuse with contemporary design for truly swoon-worthy pieces.

Products from a selection, from £25, French Connection

