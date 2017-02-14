Distinctive block print designs are perfect for adding artisan charm to your decorating scheme. These traditionally handmade designs are now being joined by digitally printed papers and fabrics, to give the look a modern feel

Make an entrance

Create a warm welcome by being adventurous with pattern in the hallway, consider block-print flooring. If you’re feeling creative, this new vinyl can be produced with your own design, or you can have an existing design coloured to work with your scheme.

Cross Vinyl flooring in white and mint, £59 a sq m, Atrafloor. Imo stool, £325, Pinch.

Be bold with pattern

Known for her exquisite natural wallpaper motif, Marthe Armitage is the queen of hand-produced prints. Here, heavy milky white linen upholstery and an artisan wool rug keep the look textural and fresh.

Wild Pear hand block wallpaper by Marthe Armitage at Hamilton Weston. Similar armchair, Laura Ashley. Gustavian console table, Chelsea textiles. Skating canvas, £345, Loaf.

Layer up textiles

Create a statement by layering up textile prints, the key is not to be strict with matching patterns. The nature of block print means no two designs are the same, therefore using clashing patterns highlights the uniqueness of each one. Keep the colour palette tonal but have fun with designs, here we see natural stones with accents of rich mustards and soft sky blue in an array of patterns – from playful star prints to natural leaf motifs.

Pay attention to detail

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

Opting for a single block print, such as this tablecloth, is a great way to focus attention and enliven a simple scheme. Pops of bright contrast colour on shapely tableware and accessories are a fitting accompaniment to the crisp design.

Kartell FLY Soft Touch pendant light, £186, John Lewis. Hand Block Green Leaf tablecloth, £99.50, Birdie Fortescue.

Create a statement with decorative tiles

Block print tiles are a great way to add pattern to a kitchen decorating scheme. These simple tiles used as a splashback add enough of an accent colour without overpowering the serene setting. Here the mint green is enhanced and accented beautifully by an ornate butler sink and traditional brass taps.

Similar tiles, Fired Earth.

Add a sense of depth

Though often thought of as bold and distinctive, block prints can also be understated and sophisticated. This subtle wallpaper design adds a sense of depth and texture, which is enlivened by layered bedlinen in ochre, citrine and petrol blue for a contemporary look.

Sakori wallpaper, £22m, Rapture & Wright. Stone-washed bedlinen, Linen Me.

The tradition of handmade block prints is one that will go on for years to come but, as you can see from the above, thanks to modern techniques it can be replicated beautifully in digital form – retaining the artistic essence but produced on a much wider scale. Take advantage of this and be inspired to introduce on-trend block print into your home.