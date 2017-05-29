Classic country decorating with an unexpected twist
Country style has been rejuvenated - check out these gorgeous looks that give this popular decorating style a cool modern update
Enter into a brand-new way of doing country. This quintessential style has been reinvented, but don’t worry, it still holds all of its classic appeal. Industrial pieces, pared-back finishes and unexpected hues are the key to giving this old favourite a modern spin.
Entrance hall
What is particularly noteworthy in this hallway is the fact that the walls and woodwork are in the same colour. Very often, you might expect to see a different wall finish or paint above or below the dado rail, so this one-tone approach is far from predictable.
Get the look
Buy now: Galliard bench, £1,385, Oka
Buy now: Audubon’s Heron umbrella stand, £99, India Jane
Buy now: similar paint, Farrow & Ball
Living room
Subtly toned chinoiserie curtains and an antique rug define this seating corner, which features a mix of textural fabrics, including velvet, linen and hessian. There’s nothing chintzy about this scheme and the grey sofa keeps the look firmly anchored, creating an elegant living space with timeless allure.
Get the look
Buy now: Eliza three-seater sofa in Flint mohair velvet, £2,619.50, Love Your Home
Buy now: Curtains in Rotherby Indienne linen, £245 for a 3m panel, Zoffany
Dining room
Here, country style gets a pared-back contemporary twist. Essential ingredients, such as the floral curtains, are teamed with metal lighting for an industrial edge.
Get the look
Buy now: Curtains in Aspa in Blue/Green linen, £147 per m, Penny Morrison
Buy now: Diner 125 pendant, £885, Davey Lighting at Original BTC
Buy now: Cooks table with marble top, £2,799, Heal’s
Plates
Another country classic – blue and white plates – has been given a new look with sleek surfaces and metallic light fittings.
Get the look
Buy now: Vintage Brass Aluminium Chart wall light, £456, Felix Lighting
Buy now: 19th-century meat platter, £225, Tobias And The Angel
Bedroom
Exuberant patterns and rich colours are enthusiastically embraced, bringing a wonderfully cosseting feel to this country-house bedroom. Modern art and a simple bed frame prevent the overall effect from feeling overpowering.
Get the look
Buy now: Campaign double bed frame in Pewter, £599, The Original Bedstead Company
Buy now: Raphael wallpaper in Dark Green, £89 per roll, Sandberg
Bathroom
Muted walls ensure the turquoise bath makes a strong statement, with a fine black line offering a new take on the traditional dado rail.
Get the look
Buy now: for a similar bath, try the Spey bath with painted exterior, Drummonds
Buy now: Bucranium convex mirror, £4,200, Jamb
Are you feeling inspired to do some contemporary country decorating of your own?
This feature originally appeared in Homes & Gardens, May 2017.
Image credits: Paul Raeside