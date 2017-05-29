Classic country decorating with an unexpected twist

Country style has been rejuvenated - check out these gorgeous looks that give this popular decorating style a cool modern update

Enter into a brand-new way of doing country. This quintessential style has been reinvented, but don’t worry, it still holds all of its classic appeal. Industrial pieces, pared-back finishes and unexpected hues are the key to giving this old favourite a modern spin.

Entrance hall

What is particularly noteworthy in this hallway is the fact that the walls and woodwork are in the same colour. Very often, you might expect to see a different wall finish or paint above or below the dado rail, so this one-tone approach is far from predictable.

Buy now: Galliard bench, £1,385, Oka

Buy now: Audubon’s Heron umbrella stand, £99, India Jane

Buy now: similar paint, Farrow & Ball

Living room

Subtly toned chinoiserie curtains and an antique rug define this seating corner, which features a mix of textural fabrics, including velvet, linen and hessian. There’s nothing chintzy about this scheme and the grey sofa keeps the look firmly anchored, creating an elegant living space with timeless allure.

Buy now: Eliza three-seater sofa in Flint mohair velvet, £2,619.50, Love Your Home

Buy now: Curtains in Rotherby Indienne linen, £245 for a 3m panel, Zoffany

Dining room

Here, country style gets a pared-back contemporary twist. Essential ingredients, such as the floral curtains, are teamed with metal lighting for an industrial edge.

Buy now: Curtains in Aspa in Blue/Green linen, £147 per m, Penny Morrison

Buy now: Diner 125 pendant, £885, Davey Lighting at Original BTC

Buy now: Cooks table with marble top, £2,799, Heal’s

Plates

Another country classic – blue and white plates – has been given a new look with sleek surfaces and metallic light fittings.

Buy now: Vintage Brass Aluminium Chart wall light, £456, Felix Lighting

Buy now: 19th-century meat platter, £225, Tobias And The Angel

Bedroom

Exuberant patterns and rich colours are enthusiastically embraced, bringing a wonderfully cosseting feel to this country-house bedroom. Modern art and a simple bed frame prevent the overall effect from feeling overpowering.

Buy now: Campaign double bed frame in Pewter, £599, The Original Bedstead Company

Buy now: Raphael wallpaper in Dark Green, £89 per roll, Sandberg

Bathroom

Muted walls ensure the turquoise bath makes a strong statement, with a fine black line offering a new take on the traditional dado rail.

Buy now: for a similar bath, try the Spey bath with painted exterior, Drummonds

Buy now: Bucranium convex mirror, £4,200, Jamb

Are you feeling inspired to do some contemporary country decorating of your own?

This feature originally appeared in Homes & Gardens, May 2017.

Image credits: Paul Raeside